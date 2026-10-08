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Japan Demands China “Show Proper Respect” to Takaichi in Title Row
(MENAFN) Japan on Wednesday pressed China to “show proper respect” in how it addresses Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called her by name alone, without her official title.
“Even if there are differences in stances, I believe that showing proper respect to the leader of a country is a matter of course in terms of international protocol,” Japanese Foreign Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura told a news conference, according to a Japanese news agency.
Kitamura said Tokyo had made an “appropriate request” to Beijing but declined to elaborate.
The row traces back to a Sept. 30 news conference, where Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun referred to the Japanese premier simply as “Sanae Takaichi.” He was answering a question about remarks by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on discussions over possessing nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered submarines.
Guo said Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, has an international legal obligation not to acquire nuclear weapons. “There is no room for negotiation,” he said, adding that Takaichi had reiterated Japan’s commitment to its three non-nuclear principles in February.
Ties between the Asian neighbors have deteriorated sharply since Takaichi suggested in parliament last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan. Beijing has repeatedly demanded she retract the remarks, and the dispute has spread into diplomatic and economic relations.
Takaichi, however, described China as an “important neighbor” in a parliamentary policy speech Monday and pledged to pursue “constructive and stable” relations through dialogue while defending Japan’s national interests.
“Even if there are differences in stances, I believe that showing proper respect to the leader of a country is a matter of course in terms of international protocol,” Japanese Foreign Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura told a news conference, according to a Japanese news agency.
Kitamura said Tokyo had made an “appropriate request” to Beijing but declined to elaborate.
The row traces back to a Sept. 30 news conference, where Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun referred to the Japanese premier simply as “Sanae Takaichi.” He was answering a question about remarks by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on discussions over possessing nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered submarines.
Guo said Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, has an international legal obligation not to acquire nuclear weapons. “There is no room for negotiation,” he said, adding that Takaichi had reiterated Japan’s commitment to its three non-nuclear principles in February.
Ties between the Asian neighbors have deteriorated sharply since Takaichi suggested in parliament last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan. Beijing has repeatedly demanded she retract the remarks, and the dispute has spread into diplomatic and economic relations.
Takaichi, however, described China as an “important neighbor” in a parliamentary policy speech Monday and pledged to pursue “constructive and stable” relations through dialogue while defending Japan’s national interests.
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