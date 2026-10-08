403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russell Drops to Back of Grid, 84 Points Off Title Lead
(MENAFN) George Russell will line up at the back of the field for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after Mercedes confirmed a power unit change, Formula 1 said Wednesday, a penalty that further damages his title bid.
The engine swap was forced by a power unit failure that ended Russell’s race while he was running third in the closing stages of last Sunday’s event in Malaysia. Mercedes has now moved up a replacement it had scheduled for later in the season.
The new unit pushes Russell past his permitted allocation of power unit components, automatically triggering a grid penalty. Mercedes confirmed he will start from the rear of the grid at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The timing is costly. Russell already trails teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 84 points with seven rounds left. Antonelli widened that gap by finishing second in Malaysia, while Russell’s retirement marked his third round without a point this season.
The engine swap was forced by a power unit failure that ended Russell’s race while he was running third in the closing stages of last Sunday’s event in Malaysia. Mercedes has now moved up a replacement it had scheduled for later in the season.
The new unit pushes Russell past his permitted allocation of power unit components, automatically triggering a grid penalty. Mercedes confirmed he will start from the rear of the grid at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The timing is costly. Russell already trails teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 84 points with seven rounds left. Antonelli widened that gap by finishing second in Malaysia, while Russell’s retirement marked his third round without a point this season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment