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Italy’s Lower House Passes Final Confidence Vote on Election Law
(MENAFN) Italy’s Chamber of Deputies passed the government’s third and last confidence vote on an electoral reform bill Wednesday, clearing the way for a final secret ballot Thursday, a public broadcaster reported.
Lawmakers endorsed the confidence motion on Article 3 by 228 votes to 144, with three abstentions. The article redraws several constituencies in South Tyrol, among them Merano, Bressanone and Bolzano.
The chamber had already granted confidence on Articles 1 and 2 on Tuesday. Those provisions set out the electoral systems for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
Deputies also approved Article 8 on Wednesday by 214 votes to zero, with opposition parties abstaining. The measure extends off-site voting, for those away from their place of residence, to family caregivers. The government did not tie that article to a confidence motion.
The bill has cleared the Senate and returned to the lower house after amendments. It has drawn fierce criticism from opposition parties. Among its provisions are voter preferences alongside fixed lead candidates on party lists, as well as changes to electoral rules.
Opposition is also building outside parliament. Women’s associations in Modena have urged President Sergio Mattarella to send the legislation back to parliament if he finds constitutional problems, arguing that its candidate selection rules undermine equal access to elected office. A network opposing the reform said it is preparing legal challenges, to be filed once the law takes effect, that would seek a referral to the Constitutional Court.
The votes come amid debate over possible early elections in May. Deputy Prime Minister and Forza Italia leader Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that his party favored completing the parliamentary term.
Lawmakers endorsed the confidence motion on Article 3 by 228 votes to 144, with three abstentions. The article redraws several constituencies in South Tyrol, among them Merano, Bressanone and Bolzano.
The chamber had already granted confidence on Articles 1 and 2 on Tuesday. Those provisions set out the electoral systems for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
Deputies also approved Article 8 on Wednesday by 214 votes to zero, with opposition parties abstaining. The measure extends off-site voting, for those away from their place of residence, to family caregivers. The government did not tie that article to a confidence motion.
The bill has cleared the Senate and returned to the lower house after amendments. It has drawn fierce criticism from opposition parties. Among its provisions are voter preferences alongside fixed lead candidates on party lists, as well as changes to electoral rules.
Opposition is also building outside parliament. Women’s associations in Modena have urged President Sergio Mattarella to send the legislation back to parliament if he finds constitutional problems, arguing that its candidate selection rules undermine equal access to elected office. A network opposing the reform said it is preparing legal challenges, to be filed once the law takes effect, that would seek a referral to the Constitutional Court.
The votes come amid debate over possible early elections in May. Deputy Prime Minister and Forza Italia leader Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that his party favored completing the parliamentary term.
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