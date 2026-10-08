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Romania’s PM-Designate Opens Coalition Talks as PSD Sets Terms
(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu is preparing to sound out parliamentary parties on a governing program as he works to assemble support for a new government, a broadcaster reported Wednesday.
Niculescu said the consultations would go beyond forming a parliamentary majority and choosing ministers, and would also tackle Romania’s political and economic challenges.
“My role is to unite the parties’ priorities in a realistic program,” he said on US social media platform Facebook.
He named economic growth, protecting purchasing power, supporting businesses and addressing energy prices as his key priorities.
His first sit-down is expected Thursday with representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the broadcaster said. The PSD is set to lay out its conditions for entering a possible government, while Niculescu will present his governing program and plans for the future Cabinet.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday that his party’s participation hinges on a change in the direction of governance and on the inclusion of 10 measures adopted by the party in the governing program.
President Nicusor Dan designated Niculescu as prime minister on Monday.
According to the broadcaster, Niculescu is weighing a hybrid government made up of politicians and technocrats.
Niculescu said the consultations would go beyond forming a parliamentary majority and choosing ministers, and would also tackle Romania’s political and economic challenges.
“My role is to unite the parties’ priorities in a realistic program,” he said on US social media platform Facebook.
He named economic growth, protecting purchasing power, supporting businesses and addressing energy prices as his key priorities.
His first sit-down is expected Thursday with representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the broadcaster said. The PSD is set to lay out its conditions for entering a possible government, while Niculescu will present his governing program and plans for the future Cabinet.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday that his party’s participation hinges on a change in the direction of governance and on the inclusion of 10 measures adopted by the party in the governing program.
President Nicusor Dan designated Niculescu as prime minister on Monday.
According to the broadcaster, Niculescu is weighing a hybrid government made up of politicians and technocrats.
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