Egypt: President El-Sisi Visits Seoul National Cemetery

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited the Seoul National Cemetery, as part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea.

The Spokesman of the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that, upon arrival, the President was received by the Superintendent of the Seoul National Cemetery. President El-Sisi laid a wreath in tribute to the memory of Korea's fallen heroes and signed the cemetery's guestbook, expressing his appreciation and pride on this occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.