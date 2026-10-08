Verity / Key word(s): Personnel

Verity Names Anders Martens Chief Executive Officer

08.10.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Co-founder Raffaello D'Andrea continues as chair of the board ZURICH, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity, the Zurich-based warehouse intelligence company, has appointed Anders Martens as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Martens takes over day-to-day leadership from co-founder Raffaello D'Andrea, who continues on the board. Verity's systems operate in warehouses for customers including Maersk, IKEA, DSV, and UPS.



Martens brings more than two decades in logistics operations. He spent the past twelve years as chief executive of Link Logistics, a Nordic-based express logistics company, where revenue grew significantly under his leadership through a combination of strong organic growth and acquisition. Before Link, he spent a decade running express operations at DHL and TNT, most recently as managing director of DHL Hubs & Gateways for the Nordics. "I have spent more than two decades on the customer side of this industry, and until this year I had never come across this system," said Martens. "The technology is proven - it's running in warehouses today - but the market does not yet know what it can do. My job is to change that, and to have that conversation at a level where people can see what it delivers across a whole business rather than a single site. Once that understanding is there, I am confident we can scale quickly." "Twelve years ago, Verity was just a research project at ETH Zurich. Today our systems run in warehouses for some of the largest operators in the world, and the question is no longer whether the technology works but how fast we can get it to everyone who needs it. That is a different problem from the one we have spent the past decade solving, and it calls for operating experience at the helm," said D'Andrea. "Anders has scaled a founder-led logistics business into an international before, and he knows our customers' operations from the inside." After twelve years leading Verity, D'Andrea steps out of daily management but remains actively involved through the board. He has led the company since its founding in 2014 alongside his research and teaching at ETH Zurich, where the company originated as a spinout and where he continues in his research role. Martens, a Danish national, is relocating to Zurich with his family. About Verity The Verity Warehouse Intelligence Platform delivers high-frequency, high-fidelity visibility into physical warehouse operations; the platform continuously translates the monitoring of real-world inventory movements into actionable operational and financial insight. This persistent intelligence layer drives proactive decision-making across individual sites and entire warehouse networks, enabling safer, more predictable operations for warehouse teams. Verity is deployed across more than 200 facilities worldwide, including operations for IKEA, Maersk, DSV, and UPS. Customers typically achieve 10–15x ROI, improving accuracy, reducing labor dependency, unlocking working capital, and protecting service levels at scale. Learn more at LinkedIn



View original content to download multimedia: 08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2412500 08.10.2026 CET/CEST