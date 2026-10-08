Avalara, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Avalara Helps Global Businesses Move Faster as Tax and Compliance Complexity Accelerates

08.10.2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fortnum & Mason and ASOS share how automation helps them grow across markets LONDON, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today opened its CRUSH Europe customer conference by showing how businesses can use automation and agentic AI to manage growing tax and compliance complexity while moving faster across markets. Fortnum & Mason and ASOS joined Avalara at the conference to share how their organizations are using compliance automation to support global growth as regulatory requirements become increasingly digital, interconnected, and real-time.



Selling at speed and global scale Fortnum & Mason, a 315-year-old British institution, ships to customers in nearly 90 countries. Automating sales tax, import tax, and duties calculations, including the complex classification of food and non-food goods, allows the team to focus on serving customers and delivering exceptional products and services. The company shared its story at Avalara's conference. "When delivering across multiple countries and some unique destinations, accurate tax and duties calculations are essential," said Nataliya Schipka, Director of Finance at Fortnum & Mason. "Automating cross-border compliance allows us to focus on serving customers wherever they are, rather than being constrained by the complexity of compliance." Fortnum & Mason was joined at CRUSH Europe by ASOS, one of the world's leading online fashion retailers. Operating at the pace of global fashion means launching products, entering markets, and adapting to regulatory change quickly, while delivering a seamless checkout experience for customers around the world. ASOS uses compliance automation to support that speed and scale without relying on added headcount simply to keep pace with growing complexity. Their experiences reflect a broader challenge facing businesses across Europe. Tax and compliance requirements are becoming more interconnected, more digital, and increasingly real-time, while businesses are under pressure to move faster. For years, software has automated individual compliance tasks, but much of the work between those tasks and systems has remained manual. Avalara believes meeting that challenge requires rethinking how the work gets done. New purpose-built agentic AI solutions for tax and compliance At CRUSH Europe, Avalara showed how agentic AI can help close those gaps by orchestrating work across tax and compliance processes and systems. Avalara Aviator Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Executive Officer at Avalara, in his CRUSH keynote. "But agentic AI is different. It can execute multi-step work, continuously monitor what is changing, and bring people in when judgment or approval is required. The opportunity is automation and control, not one at the expense of the other. In tax, the calculation still has to be right. The filing still has to be defensible. And the person accountable is still a person." Built for Europe's mandate wave Governments across Europe are moving compliance closer to the transaction, and mandatory e-invoicing will extend digital reporting to cross-border B2B transactions across the EU from 2030. Avalara lets businesses integrate once through a single global API, then activate individual country mandates through configuration rather than repeated reimplementation. Avalara has been an approved platform in France since September 2026 and expects to be ready for Germany in January 2027 and Spain in October 2027. Avalara was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR154882626, September 2026). About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara's trusted tax content, deep compliance expertise, proprietary data, and technology have helped customers succeed on a global scale. Avalara now pairs that foundation with agentic AI to help businesses execute complex compliance work while keeping people in control. Avalara processes more than 54 billion AvaTax API calls annually and supports millions of businesses worldwide. For more information, visit Avalara. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Avalara's product plans, technology capabilities, and expected availability dates. These statements describe Avalara's intentions as of the date of release and are subject to change without notice.



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