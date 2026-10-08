Women Account For 43 Pc Of Overall Ayush Services Workforce: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Ayush services sector is emerging as a significant source of employment for women in India, with female participation surpassing 50 per cent in several organised segments of the industry, the goverment said on Thursday.

The sector, which includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, currently accounts for women making up 43 per cent of its overall workforce, according to the Ministry of Ayush.

The findings were highlighted in the Ayush Service Sector Report, a study conducted by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and released on Ayurveda Day 2026.

The report points to the growing role of women across healthcare delivery, education, wellness and allied services within the Ayush ecosystem.

According to the assessment, female representation exceeds 60 per cent in spas and wellness resorts, while women account for 58 per cent of the workforce in educational institutes, 57 per cent in day-care centres and 53 per cent in hospitals.

The report said the trend reflects increasing opportunities for women in organised Ayush establishments and their expanding contribution to the sector's growth.

The Ayush services economy was estimated at US$36.92 billion in FY2024-25, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.91 per cent since FY2022-23. The sector directly supports around 1.76 million livelihoods across healthcare, wellness, education and allied services.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said the expansion of the Ayush services sector is creating meaningful employment opportunities across multiple domains.

He noted that the sector's growth is not only strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem but also opening avenues for entrepreneurship, skill development and greater participation of women in the workforce.

The report noted that more than one million livelihoods are concentrated in local and standalone clinics, underlining the sector's extensive employment footprint in both urban and rural regions.

Standalone clinics also remain the largest revenue-generating segment, contributing an estimated $16.21 billion, or 43.9 per cent of total sector revenue.

Day-care centres generated an additional $10.13 billion, with the two segments together accounting for more than 70 per cent of the industry's revenue.