Army Detects And Destroys Landmine Along Loc In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 8 (IANS) The Army on Thursday detected a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, which was later safely destroyed.

Officials said the Army troops detected and destroyed a landmine in the Mendhar subdivision of the district.

The landmine was detected during routine patrolling in the Balakote forward area and subsequently destroyed by a bomb disposal team. As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain and are subsequently found and destroyed to avoid any untoward incident.

It must be recalled that on October 5, two landmines were detected near the border fence at Basooni Top in the Mendhar sector and destroyed in a controlled explosion. A military bomb disposal team was rushed to the site and successfully neutralised both explosives without causing any collateral damage.

Forward areas along the LoC use landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system.

Heavy rain and seasonal flooding frequently wash or drift landmines away from their original positions.

Mountainous forest fires can also trigger accidental detonations of old or displaced landmines.

Displaced explosives pose hazards to security patrols and border-area residents.

Authorities advise locals and children to stay away from unfamiliar, washed-up, or suspicious objects and report them immediately.

Public awareness camps, like the recent Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at the Zero Line in Balakote, explicitly instruct villagers on how to handle suspicious objects.

Local residents, especially farmers and children grazing livestock, are strictly advised never to touch, step near, or attempt to move any washed-up or unfamiliar metallic objects.

Any unusual discovery must be immediately reported to the nearest security checkpoint or police outpost to ensure a professional squad handles the recovery, the officials have said.

The security grid remains on high alert with enhanced drone surveillance and intensified forest patrolling to counter both shifting explosives and cross-border infiltration threats.