India Affirms Commitment To Advance Constructive Outcomes Of Fiji Pre-COP Discussions

MENAFN - IANS) Suva, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that India remains committed to working with the COP31 presidency, the chairs and all parties to take forward the constructive outcomes of the Pre-COP discussions in Fiji towards the upcoming climate summit in Turkey.

The Pre-COP negotiations concluded in Fiji's Nadi on Thursday, after several days of bilateral and multilateral engagements focused on building consensus ahead of COP31 conference to be held in Turkey's Antalya next month.

“The Pre-COP negotiations drew to a close in Nadi, Fiji, today. As we leave Fiji, our objective is very clear: to carry the constructive elements of these discussions into Antalya. Over the last few days, through bilateral and multilateral engagements had an engaging and constructive outreach in the consensus building to COP31 in Antalya, Turkey next month. India stands ready to work with the Presidency, the Chairs and all Parties towards it,” Yadav posted on X.

India has called for greater flexibility, pragmatism and mutual respect among parties to bridge remaining differences and secure ambitious and balanced outcomes at the COP31 conference under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), during the plenary discussion on Political Landing Zones and Outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji.

Addressing the session, Yadav said the intensifying impacts of climate change demand moving beyond rhetoric towards implementation and convergence.

The Union Minister highlighted that India expects COP31 to chart a definitive way forward to enhance engagement, technical cooperation and targeted support for building capabilities.

He stated that India stands ready for open and transparent dialogue to resolve these issues in the run-up to COP31 to ensure“a balanced, equitable, and historic outcome” for the global community, particularly the most vulnerable.

Yadav further emphasised that climate multilateralism can be strengthened at COP31 through an inclusive, consultative and consensus-based approach, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

While concluding, the Union Minister thanked Chris Bowen, Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister and COP31 President of Negotiations, for his efforts in ensuring open and engaging discussions during Pre-COP31. He also extended his best wishes to the COP31 President for the success of COP31.

Earlier in the day, Yadav met Bowen and reaffirmed India's resolve to engage constructively with the COP31 Presidency and work towards an ambitious and balanced outcome at the climate summit.

“Discussed priority agenda items for the upcoming COP31 and appreciated the efforts of Minister Bowen and his team, as the Australian Presidency, to bridge differences among Parties through an inclusive and transparent process. Reiterated India's commitment to a constructive approach and working with the COP31 President of Negotiations towards a balanced and ambitious outcome,” Yadav posted on X.

The Union Minister also held discussions with Maina Vakafua Talia, Tuvalu's Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment.

Following the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted:“We discussed matters related to technology transfer, energy access, and India's work on sustainable coastal management under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. India remains committed to supporting Tuvalu by sharing its learnings and experiences.”