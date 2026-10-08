'Selling Without Prescription': Gujarat Cops Raid Two Medical Stores, Seize Over 18,000 Tablets

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 8 (IANS) The Surat City's Special Operations Group (SOG), along with the Food and Drugs Department, in Gujarat, raided two medical stores in the Salabatpura-Mandarwaja area for allegedly selling medicines used for intoxication without doctors' prescriptions and seized 18,316 tablets and three bottles of codeine syrup valued at Rs 2.75 lakh.

The action was carried out on Wednesday at Smit Sai and Daruwala Shivshakti medical stores located at Halpati Colony on the 80-foot road from Kinnari towards Bhathena.

According to the SOG, the action followed instructions from Surat Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir to identify medical stores allegedly selling intoxicating syrups and tablets without prescriptions, and in violation of regulations.

The police said such medicines could be misused for intoxication, including by young people.

SOG Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum supervised the operation, while SOG Police Inspector A.S. Sonara formed separate teams to keep watch on medical stores suspected of selling medicines used for intoxication.

The SOG said it received information that intoxicating medicines were being sold without doctors' prescriptions at two medical stores in the Salabatpura-Mandarwaja area.

Following the information, SOG personnel conducted the raids along with Food and Drugs Inspectors G.U. Upadhyay, Jeelben Gameti and Pinalben Vavaiya.

During inspections, the Food and Drugs Department found stocks of medicines that were allegedly being kept in violation of regulations and could be used for intoxication.

The seized stock comprised 1,440 Pyeevon Sas Plus tablets, 144 Spas Tracenp tablets, 6,920 Spasmo Proxyvon tablets, 750 Apcolam tablets, 3,840 Calic tablets, 5,200 Prehabalin tablets and 20 Pregout Kit tablets. In addition, three bottles of codeine syrup were recovered.

"The total number of tablets seized was 18,316, while the combined value of the seized medicines and syrup was estimated at Rs 2,75,068," the SOG said.

The Food and Drugs Department has begun further investigation into the stock recovered from both medical stores.

The police said that if the medicines are found to have been kept or sold illegally, legal action will be taken against the licence holders and operators of the two medical stores.

The SOG said the operation was undertaken as part of efforts to identify medical stores involved in the unauthorised sale of medicines that are liable to be misused for intoxication.