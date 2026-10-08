Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan To Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan: 7 SHOCKING Controversies Of Bollywood

Bollywood has seen its share of high-profile controversies, from the enduring rivalry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to the public legal battle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood, India's vibrant film industry, has consistently entertained audiences not just with its movies but also with its share of dramatic off-screen controversies. From heated rivalries between superstars to public spats and legal battles, these incidents often capture national attention. This article explores seven such notable controversies that have unfolded in Bollywood.

Another high-profile conflict unfolded between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. In 2016, Ranaut publicly referred to Roshan as her "silly ex," implying a past relationship. Hrithik Roshan denied any romantic involvement, leading to a bitter public spat involving legal notices, accusations, and counter-accusations. This highly publicized battle played out over several years, with both sides presenting their versions of events.

One of Bollywood's most enduring feuds involved two of its biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their rivalry reportedly began at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, where an argument escalated into a physical altercation, leading to a prolonged period of tension between the two actors. Despite a reconciliation years later, their initial fallout remained a major talking point in the industry.

The tumultuous relationship and subsequent breakup of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also garnered significant media attention. Their affair, which began on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, ended in 2001. Rai later alleged physical and emotional abuse by Khan, claims which he denied. The messy separation, marked by public statements and accusations, had a lasting impact on both their public images.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had one of Bollywood's most talked-about relationships. Rumours have long circulated that the actor repeatedly cheated on Neetu. He was also reported to have struggled with alcohol and anger issues during their marriage.

Salman Khan has been no stranger to legal controversies either. In September 2002, he was involved in a hit-and-run case where his vehicle allegedly ran over five homeless people, resulting in one fatality and injuries to others. While initially charged with culpable homicide, Khan was later acquitted of all charges in 2015 after years of court hearings.

Kangana Ranaut ignited a widespread debate on nepotism in Bollywood during her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2017. She famously labeled Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" and part of a "movie mafia." This sparked a heated exchange and a national conversation about favoritism towards star kids and the challenges faced by outsiders in the film industry.

Another notable altercation involved Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Shirish Kunder, the husband of director Farah Khan. In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slapped Kunder at a private party hosted by Sanjay Dutt. Reports suggested the incident followed Kunder's alleged misbehavior and critical comments about Khan's film Ra on social media. While the details remained disputed, the incident became a significant talking point.