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Journalist Held in Isolation 46 Days by Israel, Palestinian Groups Say
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have kept Palestinian journalist and administrative detainee Bushra al-Tawil in isolation for 46 consecutive days, Palestinian prisoners’ organizations said Wednesday.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society, the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that Tawil, 33, has been moved to the Ohalei Oz isolation facility in Beersheba, in southern Israel.
According to the statement, she was transferred there from Neve Tirza prison in central Israel, after earlier being held in isolation at Damon prison in Haifa, in the north.
The groups said the repeated transfers and ongoing isolation have blocked her legal team from seeing her, despite multiple requests from lawyers with the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. A lawyer learned Wednesday that Tawil had been moved to Ohalei Oz yet again, which cancelled a scheduled visit, the statement said.
The organizations appealed to international bodies working in the occupied Palestinian territories, the International Committee of the Red Cross in particular, to step in urgently, end her isolation and secure her release.
They said her case illustrates “the growing policy of isolating Palestinian prisoners, including women,” adding that the practice has become “systematic” in recent months. Detainees are left unable to learn the allegations against them or contest them, and suffer psychological harm, the groups said.
The UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, prohibit prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement. They define solitary confinement as holding a prisoner for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact, and prolonged solitary confinement as anything beyond 15 consecutive days. The Palestinian groups said Tawil’s 46 days exceed that limit and breach international standards.
Tawil has been in administrative detention without charge since February, according to the statement. The groups called her one of the most prominent Palestinian women to face administrative detention in recent years. She is the daughter of Jamal al-Tawil, a Palestinian administrative detainee who has spent years in Israeli prisons, the statement said.
The organizations demanded her immediate release and an end to her isolation.
Israeli forces regularly carry out raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, amid a rise in attacks on Palestinians by settlers. About 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, among them roughly 90 women and more than 350 children, who face food deprivation, torture and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society, the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that Tawil, 33, has been moved to the Ohalei Oz isolation facility in Beersheba, in southern Israel.
According to the statement, she was transferred there from Neve Tirza prison in central Israel, after earlier being held in isolation at Damon prison in Haifa, in the north.
The groups said the repeated transfers and ongoing isolation have blocked her legal team from seeing her, despite multiple requests from lawyers with the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. A lawyer learned Wednesday that Tawil had been moved to Ohalei Oz yet again, which cancelled a scheduled visit, the statement said.
The organizations appealed to international bodies working in the occupied Palestinian territories, the International Committee of the Red Cross in particular, to step in urgently, end her isolation and secure her release.
They said her case illustrates “the growing policy of isolating Palestinian prisoners, including women,” adding that the practice has become “systematic” in recent months. Detainees are left unable to learn the allegations against them or contest them, and suffer psychological harm, the groups said.
The UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, prohibit prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement. They define solitary confinement as holding a prisoner for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact, and prolonged solitary confinement as anything beyond 15 consecutive days. The Palestinian groups said Tawil’s 46 days exceed that limit and breach international standards.
Tawil has been in administrative detention without charge since February, according to the statement. The groups called her one of the most prominent Palestinian women to face administrative detention in recent years. She is the daughter of Jamal al-Tawil, a Palestinian administrative detainee who has spent years in Israeli prisons, the statement said.
The organizations demanded her immediate release and an end to her isolation.
Israeli forces regularly carry out raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, amid a rise in attacks on Palestinians by settlers. About 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, among them roughly 90 women and more than 350 children, who face food deprivation, torture and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.
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