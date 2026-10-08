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Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi Debuts at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 with a New Expression of Rasasi Heritage
(MENAFN- matrix dubai) Dubai, UAE: October 8th, 2026: Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi, a new fragrance house born from the rich heritage of Rasasi, made its debut at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, marking a bold new chapter for one of Dubai’s established names in perfumery. Unveiling eight fragrance collections, the house is taking the treasures of Rasasi into new territory, combining decades of fragrance expertise with refined design, craftsmanship and a vision shaped for a new generation of fragrance consumers.
The name Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi translates as “The Treasures of Rasasi,” reflecting the house’s approach to its heritage. Built on Rasasi’s longstanding perfumery expertise, the house revisits selected flagship creations, refining their original compositions and reimagining their presentation for today's discerning, younger consumers. The approach combines the richness of established fragrance craftsmanship with luxury, offering a new expression of heritage through carefully considered scents, design and storytelling.
Conceptualised and creatively driven by Mr. Anis Abdul Razak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi draws on decades of perfumery expertise to reinterpret selected creations for a new generation. Guided by the philosophy “Inspired by legacy, built for the future,” the house gives heritage-inspired fragrances a distinctive identity through refined compositions, custom bottle designs and elevated materials, creating a fresh expression of Rasasi’s fragrance heritage.
“Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi brings together the treasures we have built over generations and gives them a new identity. We wanted to preserve the soul of these creations while introducing them to a generation that appreciates authentic quality, individuality and thoughtful design. At its heart, the house is about carrying forward what we have built while embracing what lies ahead: inspired by legacy, built for the future.”
With the global luxury fragrance market valued at approximately USD 16 billion, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is positioning its launch around the opportunity to take Rasasi’s fragrance heritage to a wider international audience. By combining the richness of established perfumery with accessible luxury, contemporary design and storytelling, the house aims to connect with younger consumers across global markets while giving familiar Rasasi creations a new relevance.
Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Ismail Anis Abdul Razzak, Deputy Chairman and Co-Founder of AAR Group, said, “The launch is rooted in the story of Dubai and the UAE’s growing influence on the global luxury and fragrance landscape. Rasasi has grown alongside Dubai, understanding the preferences, traditions and aspirations of the markets we come from. Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi allows us to take that heritage forward in a way that speaks to a new generation across international markets. We are bringing the craftsmanship and richness of our heritage into a new expression, ensuring that quality, elegance and individuality remain at its heart. Our ambition is to build a fragrance house that can resonate with our patrons, offering quality and elegance at an accessible level of luxury.”
The official unveiling was further marked by the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joined Mr. Anis Abdul Razak at the Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi booth as Chief Guest. His presence brought an added cultural and emotional dimension to the occasion, connecting the Dubai-born house with audiences across the region and beyond. As a familiar and influential figure across India, the UAE and international markets, Salman’s participation added further significance to a launch centred on taking a regional fragrance legacy to a global audience.
At Beautyworld Middle East, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi unveiled eight fragrance collections, with custom bottle redesigns, elevated materials and tactile packaging that reinterpret Rasasi’s artistry through a modern lens. The collection includes Beyond Hawas, Hawas Apex, Hawas Desire, La Yuqawam Terrabotanica, Daareej, Shuhra, Rimal, and Tobacco. Every element has been developed to create a complete fragrance experience while maintaining a clear connection to the house’s origins.
Inspired by legacy, built for the future, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is looking to give the treasures of Rasasi a new place in the world of fragrance.
The name Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi translates as “The Treasures of Rasasi,” reflecting the house’s approach to its heritage. Built on Rasasi’s longstanding perfumery expertise, the house revisits selected flagship creations, refining their original compositions and reimagining their presentation for today's discerning, younger consumers. The approach combines the richness of established fragrance craftsmanship with luxury, offering a new expression of heritage through carefully considered scents, design and storytelling.
Conceptualised and creatively driven by Mr. Anis Abdul Razak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi draws on decades of perfumery expertise to reinterpret selected creations for a new generation. Guided by the philosophy “Inspired by legacy, built for the future,” the house gives heritage-inspired fragrances a distinctive identity through refined compositions, custom bottle designs and elevated materials, creating a fresh expression of Rasasi’s fragrance heritage.
“Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi brings together the treasures we have built over generations and gives them a new identity. We wanted to preserve the soul of these creations while introducing them to a generation that appreciates authentic quality, individuality and thoughtful design. At its heart, the house is about carrying forward what we have built while embracing what lies ahead: inspired by legacy, built for the future.”
With the global luxury fragrance market valued at approximately USD 16 billion, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is positioning its launch around the opportunity to take Rasasi’s fragrance heritage to a wider international audience. By combining the richness of established perfumery with accessible luxury, contemporary design and storytelling, the house aims to connect with younger consumers across global markets while giving familiar Rasasi creations a new relevance.
Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Ismail Anis Abdul Razzak, Deputy Chairman and Co-Founder of AAR Group, said, “The launch is rooted in the story of Dubai and the UAE’s growing influence on the global luxury and fragrance landscape. Rasasi has grown alongside Dubai, understanding the preferences, traditions and aspirations of the markets we come from. Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi allows us to take that heritage forward in a way that speaks to a new generation across international markets. We are bringing the craftsmanship and richness of our heritage into a new expression, ensuring that quality, elegance and individuality remain at its heart. Our ambition is to build a fragrance house that can resonate with our patrons, offering quality and elegance at an accessible level of luxury.”
The official unveiling was further marked by the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joined Mr. Anis Abdul Razak at the Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi booth as Chief Guest. His presence brought an added cultural and emotional dimension to the occasion, connecting the Dubai-born house with audiences across the region and beyond. As a familiar and influential figure across India, the UAE and international markets, Salman’s participation added further significance to a launch centred on taking a regional fragrance legacy to a global audience.
At Beautyworld Middle East, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi unveiled eight fragrance collections, with custom bottle redesigns, elevated materials and tactile packaging that reinterpret Rasasi’s artistry through a modern lens. The collection includes Beyond Hawas, Hawas Apex, Hawas Desire, La Yuqawam Terrabotanica, Daareej, Shuhra, Rimal, and Tobacco. Every element has been developed to create a complete fragrance experience while maintaining a clear connection to the house’s origins.
Inspired by legacy, built for the future, Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi is looking to give the treasures of Rasasi a new place in the world of fragrance.
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