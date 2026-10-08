403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khaled AlShuwaier: Saudi Arabia is establishing a national model for social responsibility, while Desert Technologies harnesses innovation and sustainability to maximize development impact
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Khaled Abdulhamid AlShuwaier, CEO of the Energy Sector at Desert Technologies (DT), underscored the importance of leveraging digital transformation and advanced technologies to enhance social and environmental impact and support Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development journey.
He said technological advances are opening new opportunities for the private sector to contribute more effectively to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
AlShuwaier made the remarks during a session titled “Making Digital Transformation Work for People and Planet” on the second day of The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum 2026, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh on October 5-6 under the theme “From Commitment to Impact,” under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The moderated session by Sarah Cocker the former CNBC TV Anchor, was held under the “Climate, Nature and Just Transition” track, one of the forum’s key strategic themes. It examined the growing role of digital transformation in reshaping the business environment and explored how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, can be deployed to deliver tangible social and environmental impact while improving efficiency and productivity and promoting the responsible use of resources.
AlShuwaier was joined on the panel by Maha Al Nuhait GM of Sustainability at STC, The speakers addressed issues surrounding the accelerating adoption of digital technologies and the need to develop frameworks and practices that align technological transformation with social and environmental priorities, while enabling communities and economies to benefit more fully from the opportunities created by emerging technologies.
The discussion highlighted the importance of establishing a balanced relationship between technological progress and the requirements of a just transition, taking into account employees, communities and regulators. It also emphasized the need to strengthen institutions’ ability to deploy advanced technologies responsibly and sustainably, transforming digital transformation from simply a tool for improving efficiency into a means of creating long-term economic, social and environmental value.
“The essence of social responsibility is impact. Today, modern technologies and artificial intelligence provide us with unprecedented tools to expand that impact whether by improving quality of life, increasing the efficiency of resource use, or making services and opportunities accessible to more people,” AlShuwaier said.
“Developing these technologies and deploying them in the right way is itself part of our responsibility. At Desert Technologies, we operate in sectors directly connected to the future of energy and digital infrastructure. We believe our role goes beyond developing solutions to making them more efficient, sustainable and capable of creating real value for people, the economy and the environment,” he added.
AlShuwaier also expressed his appreciation for DT’s participation in The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum, noting the progress of the event from one year to the next.
“We are proud to participate The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum. What stands out to me is the progress we see year after year, both in the caliber of participants and the depth of discussions and initiatives presented. This reflects the growing maturity of the concepts of social responsibility and sustainability and their transition from individual initiatives to tangible, measurable impact that can be built upon,” he said.
The second edition of The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum also featured the Social Responsibility Award ceremony, along with a recognition ceremony honoring the organizations and companies that sponsored the forum in appreciation of their support and contribution to the success of its activities and its objectives of promoting social responsibility and sustainability practices across the private sector.
During the ceremony, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi honored Desert Technologies in recognition of the company’s sponsorship and support of the forum. The recognition shield was received by Eyad Kaki, Chief Strategy Officer at Desert Technologies.
“We at Desert Technologies believe that social responsibility is an integral part of our business ecosystem, rather than a separate activity. That is why we are committed to integrating sustainability and social impact principles into our operations and projects, alongside our role in developing clean energy solutions, smart infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies,” Kaki said.
He said technological advances are opening new opportunities for the private sector to contribute more effectively to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
AlShuwaier made the remarks during a session titled “Making Digital Transformation Work for People and Planet” on the second day of The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum 2026, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh on October 5-6 under the theme “From Commitment to Impact,” under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The moderated session by Sarah Cocker the former CNBC TV Anchor, was held under the “Climate, Nature and Just Transition” track, one of the forum’s key strategic themes. It examined the growing role of digital transformation in reshaping the business environment and explored how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, can be deployed to deliver tangible social and environmental impact while improving efficiency and productivity and promoting the responsible use of resources.
AlShuwaier was joined on the panel by Maha Al Nuhait GM of Sustainability at STC, The speakers addressed issues surrounding the accelerating adoption of digital technologies and the need to develop frameworks and practices that align technological transformation with social and environmental priorities, while enabling communities and economies to benefit more fully from the opportunities created by emerging technologies.
The discussion highlighted the importance of establishing a balanced relationship between technological progress and the requirements of a just transition, taking into account employees, communities and regulators. It also emphasized the need to strengthen institutions’ ability to deploy advanced technologies responsibly and sustainably, transforming digital transformation from simply a tool for improving efficiency into a means of creating long-term economic, social and environmental value.
“The essence of social responsibility is impact. Today, modern technologies and artificial intelligence provide us with unprecedented tools to expand that impact whether by improving quality of life, increasing the efficiency of resource use, or making services and opportunities accessible to more people,” AlShuwaier said.
“Developing these technologies and deploying them in the right way is itself part of our responsibility. At Desert Technologies, we operate in sectors directly connected to the future of energy and digital infrastructure. We believe our role goes beyond developing solutions to making them more efficient, sustainable and capable of creating real value for people, the economy and the environment,” he added.
AlShuwaier also expressed his appreciation for DT’s participation in The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum, noting the progress of the event from one year to the next.
“We are proud to participate The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum. What stands out to me is the progress we see year after year, both in the caliber of participants and the depth of discussions and initiatives presented. This reflects the growing maturity of the concepts of social responsibility and sustainability and their transition from individual initiatives to tangible, measurable impact that can be built upon,” he said.
The second edition of The Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum also featured the Social Responsibility Award ceremony, along with a recognition ceremony honoring the organizations and companies that sponsored the forum in appreciation of their support and contribution to the success of its activities and its objectives of promoting social responsibility and sustainability practices across the private sector.
During the ceremony, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi honored Desert Technologies in recognition of the company’s sponsorship and support of the forum. The recognition shield was received by Eyad Kaki, Chief Strategy Officer at Desert Technologies.
“We at Desert Technologies believe that social responsibility is an integral part of our business ecosystem, rather than a separate activity. That is why we are committed to integrating sustainability and social impact principles into our operations and projects, alongside our role in developing clean energy solutions, smart infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies,” Kaki said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment