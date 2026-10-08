403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SANDSTORM COMICS RETURNS TO NEW YORK COMIC CON FOR A THIRD YEAR WITH ITS BIGGEST CATALOGUE YET
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (8 October 2026) - Sandstorm Comics, Abu Dhabi’s first dedicated comic book studio, will return to New York Comic Con (NYCC) from 8 to 11 October 2026 as Artist Alley sponsor for the third consecutive year.
Following appearances at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), the studio will showcase 20 [SA1.1]titles at the Javits Center, an increase from the 11 titles presented at NYCC last year. Sandstorm has also expanded its retail presence, with titles now available online and in-store through various retail partners.
Confirmed attendees from Sandstorm’s international roster include Mo Abedin, Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sandstorm Comics; Senior Illustrators Jane Pica anÖ æuuml;zgür Yildirim; Soroush Barazesh, artist and writer of Wrath of the Feral; Odunze Oguguo, manga artist and creator of WhytManga; Justine King, artist and character designer; and Emirati author, Noora Al Awadi. [LY3.1]
The appearance will mark Al Awadi’s Comic Con debut and reflects Sandsto’m’s continued focus on bringing UAE-based creative talent to international audiences.
On Saturday, Sandstorm will host a panel tit‘ed ‘Sandstorm Returns to New York Com’c Con’. Moderated by internet personality Khail Anonymous, the session will feature Mo Abedin; Teodoro Leo, Executive Editor; Jade Robertson, Head of Publishing; Noora Al Awadi; and artists Soroush Barazesh, Odunze Oguguo and Justine King.
The panel will explore S’ndstorm’s creative and publishing process, its growing catalogue and ’he studio’s plans for the future. Attendees will also receive an exclusive Sandstorm preview comic.
NYCC visitors will also be among the first international audiences to discov’r Sandstorm’s new A5 manga-style books. The format ’as the studio’s top-selling for’at at this year’s MEFCC, where it’outsold Sandstorm’s traditional American comic-book format.[LY4.1]
Sandstorm Comics will be exhibiting at booth HB905 at the Javits Center, where visitors can discover recent releases such Space Scavengers and Primal Showdown, alongside established titles including Solarblader, Wrath of the Feral and All Upon A Time. The studio will also present titles from Little’Storm, its children’s imprint, including The Foxes ’nd the Dragon, Sultan’s Time Travel Adventure and Tamtoom.[LY5.1]
The Little Storm collection has expanded since last year, with stories rooted in Emirati cu’ture and values. Sultan’s Time Travel Adventure was written by an eight-year-old Emirati author, while Tamtoom follows a curious cat as it explores Emirati culture.
The studio will also introduce the Eebat, its first blind-box collectible. Each box contains one of five plush variations of Eebat, a character from All Upon A Time. The variation remains a surprise until the box is opened.
Key Facts
• Event: New York Comic Con 2026
• Dates: 8–11 October 2026
• Location: Javits Center, New York
• Sandstorm Comics booth: HB905
• Panel: …#8217;Sandstorm Returns to New York Comic Con’
⦣8211; Panel time: Saturday, 10 October, 1:30PM –2:15PM (EDT)
• Panel location: Room 1B02, Javits Center
• Catalogue: 20 titles[SA6.1]
• Featured launches: A5 manga-style books and the Eebat blind-box collectible
-ENDS-
Following appearances at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), the studio will showcase 20 [SA1.1]titles at the Javits Center, an increase from the 11 titles presented at NYCC last year. Sandstorm has also expanded its retail presence, with titles now available online and in-store through various retail partners.
Confirmed attendees from Sandstorm’s international roster include Mo Abedin, Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sandstorm Comics; Senior Illustrators Jane Pica anÖ æuuml;zgür Yildirim; Soroush Barazesh, artist and writer of Wrath of the Feral; Odunze Oguguo, manga artist and creator of WhytManga; Justine King, artist and character designer; and Emirati author, Noora Al Awadi. [LY3.1]
The appearance will mark Al Awadi’s Comic Con debut and reflects Sandsto’m’s continued focus on bringing UAE-based creative talent to international audiences.
On Saturday, Sandstorm will host a panel tit‘ed ‘Sandstorm Returns to New York Com’c Con’. Moderated by internet personality Khail Anonymous, the session will feature Mo Abedin; Teodoro Leo, Executive Editor; Jade Robertson, Head of Publishing; Noora Al Awadi; and artists Soroush Barazesh, Odunze Oguguo and Justine King.
The panel will explore S’ndstorm’s creative and publishing process, its growing catalogue and ’he studio’s plans for the future. Attendees will also receive an exclusive Sandstorm preview comic.
NYCC visitors will also be among the first international audiences to discov’r Sandstorm’s new A5 manga-style books. The format ’as the studio’s top-selling for’at at this year’s MEFCC, where it’outsold Sandstorm’s traditional American comic-book format.[LY4.1]
Sandstorm Comics will be exhibiting at booth HB905 at the Javits Center, where visitors can discover recent releases such Space Scavengers and Primal Showdown, alongside established titles including Solarblader, Wrath of the Feral and All Upon A Time. The studio will also present titles from Little’Storm, its children’s imprint, including The Foxes ’nd the Dragon, Sultan’s Time Travel Adventure and Tamtoom.[LY5.1]
The Little Storm collection has expanded since last year, with stories rooted in Emirati cu’ture and values. Sultan’s Time Travel Adventure was written by an eight-year-old Emirati author, while Tamtoom follows a curious cat as it explores Emirati culture.
The studio will also introduce the Eebat, its first blind-box collectible. Each box contains one of five plush variations of Eebat, a character from All Upon A Time. The variation remains a surprise until the box is opened.
Key Facts
• Event: New York Comic Con 2026
• Dates: 8–11 October 2026
• Location: Javits Center, New York
• Sandstorm Comics booth: HB905
• Panel: …#8217;Sandstorm Returns to New York Comic Con’
⦣8211; Panel time: Saturday, 10 October, 1:30PM –2:15PM (EDT)
• Panel location: Room 1B02, Javits Center
• Catalogue: 20 titles[SA6.1]
• Featured launches: A5 manga-style books and the Eebat blind-box collectible
-ENDS-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment