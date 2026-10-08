ASUS Opens UAE Pre-Orders for ProArt P16 and P14 RTX Spark Laptops

(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2026 — ASUS has opened UAE pre-orders for its new ProArt P16 (H7607) and ProArt P14 (H7407) laptops through the ASUS eShop and major retailers. During the pre-order phase, customers will receive a complimentary ASUS ProArt Display PA248CRV monitor, giving them an additional workspace for editing, design and multitasking.

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, these Windows laptops bring advanced AI and graphics capabilities into a slim, portable design. Creators and developers can run demanding AI tools directly on the laptop, generate images and videos, build applications and enjoy immersive gaming, with greater control over their data and less reliance on cloud services.

The laptops combine a slim design, colour-accurate OLED screens and ASUS creative applications. They allow supported AI tasks to run directly on the laptop, helping users explore ideas, generate visual content and organise project files with less reliance on cloud services.

More control over AI and creative work

Running AI locally means that supported tasks are processed on the laptop itself. Creators can keep prompts and project files on their device, work offline where supported, and experiment without per-use cloud charges for those local tasks. Cloud services remain an option when a project needs them.

The RTX Spark platform supports configurations with up to 128GB of shared memory, giving demanding AI tools and creative projects more room to work.

Creative tools that are easier to use

ASUS MuseTree helps creators explore ideas and generate images using AI, while StoryCube uses AI to recognise scenes and organise photos and videos. These tools bring practical AI features into the creative process, from developing an initial concept to finding the right footage for an edit.

ASUS also works with ComfyUI, a visual platform for building AI image and video workflows, and Hermes Agent by Nous Research, an AI assistant that can work with applications and local files. Together, they give users more ways to connect creative tasks and customise how they work.

ProArt P16 and P14 for creativity on the move

The 16-inch ProArt P16 offers a larger workspace for editing and design. It measures 12.9mm thick and weighs 1.77kg. The 14-inch ProArt P14 is a more compact option for creators who travel frequently, measuring 13.9mm thick and weighing 1.48kg.

Both models feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, combining rich colour, strong contrast and reduced reflections for detailed creative work. The P16 supports up to 4K resolution, while the P14 offers up to 3K. A smooth 120Hz refresh rate and precise colour reproduction help users review images, edit video and work on visual projects. Display specifications depend on configuration.

UAE availability and pricing



The ProArt P16 (H7607) is available for pre-order at AED 16,499, while the ProArt P14 (H7407) is priced at AED 12,999. Both models can be pre-ordered through the ASUS UAE eShop and major retailers across the UAE.

During the pre-order phase, customers will receive a complimentary ASUS ProArt Display PA248CRV monitor with their laptop. The 24.1-inch IPS monitor features a 1920 × 1200 resolution and a 16:10 screen format, providing an additional workspace for editing and multitasking.

The PA248CRV covers 97% of the DCI-P3 and 100% of the sRGB colour ranges. It is Calman Verified and factory-calibrated for accurate colour, with a Delta E rating below 2. USB-C connectivity with up to 96W Power Delivery carries video and power through a single cable, while HDMI, DisplayPort and a USB hub provide additional connections. Its stand supports height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments.

ASUS Perfect Warranty

Eligible ProArt laptops purchased through authorised UAE channels also benefit from ASUS Perfect Warranty at no additional charge. It provides one year of protection from the purchase date against accidental damage, including drops, liquid spills, electrical surges and accidental breakage.

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