Kyivstar To Report 3Q26 Results On November 6, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYIV, Ukraine and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), (“Kyivstar” or“the Group”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to trade on the Nasdaq, will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, at 00:00 ET / 07:00 EET / 09:00 GST on November 6, 2026.

Senior management will host a results presentation at 08:30 ET / 15:30 EET / 17:30 GST the same day.

Kyivstar also announces the rescheduling of its Capital Markets Day from November 17, 2026, to a date in 2027. Final details will be announced in due course. The Group's 2026 outlook remains unchanged, and Kyivstar will feature prominently at VEON's Capital Markets Day on November 16, 2026.

3Q26 results conference call details

To register and access the event, please click here, or copy and paste this link into the address bar of your browser:

Once registered, confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

Join the conversation live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real-time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here, or copy and paste this link into the address bar of your browser:

Q&A

Participants who register for the webcast will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the call. Details will be provided in your registration confirmation.

To facilitate engagement with our shareholders, Kyivstar Group also invites you to submit your questions directly to our Investor Relations team at ....

We look forward to your participation.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

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Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving 21.8 million mobile customers and 1.3 million home internet fixed line customers as of June 30, 2026. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq. Additional information:...,

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Kyivstar Group Ltd

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