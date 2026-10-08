MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseCopenhagen, 8 October 2026

Trifork Group AG

Trifork appoints Kristian Hjort-Madsen as SVP of its Public Sector business

With the appointment, Trifork aims to contribute earlier to the strategic dialogue around technology choices, digital transformation priorities and emerging customer needs in the public sector and accelerate the development of products and AI solutions that can scale. The appointment is part of Trifork's overall strategic push into the public sector.

Trifork is further strengthening its focus on the public sector and has appointed Kristian Hjort-Madsen as SVP of its Public Sector vertical, reporting to Executive Management. He joins from his role as Chief Digital Information Officer at Norlys. Throughout his career, he has worked at the intersection of technology, business and society: in central government, as an adviser and technology provider, and most recently as a customer and senior executive responsible for major digital transformations, enterprise-wide technology and infrastructure services, cybersecurity, data and AI.

At Trifork, Kristian will be responsible for developing the Public Sector vertical's work with public customers in Denmark and in the Group's other markets, while bringing Trifork's products and domain expertise into the dialogue around public-sector customers' most important digital challenges.

Contributing earlier to the strategic dialogue

Public-sector organisations face a number of significant technology decisions in the coming years. Trifork's ambition is to contribute earlier to the strategic dialogue around technology choices, digital transformation priorities and emerging customer needs.

“The public sector is facing some of the most consequential technology decisions in decades. AI is fundamentally changing what is possible, while security, critical infrastructure and digital sovereignty are moving rapidly up the agenda. At Trifork, we have the technology, the products and some exceptionally strong specialist capabilities accumulated over decades of public-sector experience. Our next step is to become even better at bringing these capabilities into play earlier and across markets,” says Jørn Larsen, Group CEO & Founder of Trifork.

Better public services through secure and sovereign digitalisation

Early in his career, Kristian Hjort-Madsen worked at the Danish Ministry of Finance on the strategic technology development of Denmark's public sector. Since then, he has worked on both sides of the table as an adviser and technology provider, and later as a customer and senior executive.

“For much of my career, I have worked with how technology can transform large organisations. One of the key lessons I have learned is that outcomes are significantly better when the customer and technology partner engage in a genuine strategic dialogue early. At the same time, AI gives us the opportunity to rethink a wide range of public-sector tasks and services that have previously been difficult to digitalise. Europe also has a growing need to develop and retain control of technology in areas that are critical to our societies. I believe Trifork has a distinctive opportunity to play an important role here,” says Kristian Hjort-Madsen.

Building on an established public-sector business

With approximately half of Group revenue coming from public customers, Trifork already has significant public-sector activities across a number of markets. An important part of the Public Sector vertical's role will be to make it easier to deploy the Group's products and specialist capabilities across countries. The appointment follows other recent senior hires to strengthen Trifork's public-sector work, including Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen, VP, Public Sector.

“We should not reinvent everything in every market. Trifork has strong specialist teams and proven technology across the Group. If we can combine deep local market understanding with the best of what we have already built elsewhere, we will have an even stronger platform for product-led growth,” says Kristian Hjort-Madsen.

Kristian Hjort-Madsen – selected career highlights



Board Member, GF Forsikring (2025)

Chief Digital Information Officer, Norlys (2024)

CCO, COO and CDO / Group EVP, Alm. Brand Group (2018)

CIO / SVP, PFA (2017)

CTO / COO, BEC (2013)

Management Consultant, Accenture (2011) Chief Architect / Senior Adviser, Digital Taskforce, Danish Ministry of Finance (2006)



Photo: Kristian Hjort-Madsen

Credits: Trifork



Some of Trifork's products in the public sector:

Through the Public Sector vertical, customers have access to products from across the Group, including:

Corax

Corax Data is a Danish platform for working securely and compliantly with business-critical data; Corax AI is a lightweight layer for configuring, deploying and monitoring AI capabilities safely.

Netic Contain

A fully managed, cloud-agnostic platform built on open-source technology, giving public and private organisations a secure, sovereign way to run critical applications.

Tiris Messenger

An end-to-end encrypted messaging platform for public organisations and regulated enterprises, developed and hosted in Denmark with all data kept in Europe.

Assessible

A digital assessment platform for large-scale, high-stakes exams, supporting more than 7.5 million assessments a year and up to 150,000 test sessions a day.

Trifork Health Platform

A scalable, flexible foundation that enables countries and healthcare organisations to launch compliant digital health solutions quickly.



Recent Trifork Group public engagements include:

Denmark's Digital Identity Wallet

In 2025, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was selected by the Danish Agency for Digital Government to develop the first phase of Denmark's new Digital Identity Wallet, which will enable citizens to use digital ID and proof-of-age credentials.

National Agency for IT and Learning

In 2026, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was awarded a four-year framework agreement covering seven applications that support key digital services across education and employment, including shared login and data sharing.

Digital Health

For 30 years, Trifork has contributed to key national digital health solutions and has most recently helped digitalise Denmark's pregnancy record through Min Graviditet and the digital Graviditetsmappe. Trifork is also developing, implementing, and maintaining a new national Shared Public Treatment Platform (Fællesoffentlig Behandlingsplatform, FOB). The platform will make it easier to offer digital treatment and support programmes to all Danish citizens, for example in relation to psychiatry.

Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen)

Trifork developed, implemented, and operated a digital solution for the Danish Road Traffic Authority for conducting theory tests for driving licences. The solution supported a modern, efficient, and secure digital testing process for both candidates and authorities.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specialising in the design, development and operation of advanced software solutions for customers in the private and public sectors. With around 1,200 employees across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organisations operating in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

For further information

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen

CMO and Head of Press, Trifork

+45 31 53 65 79

This press release is issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules applicable to issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder) or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.

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