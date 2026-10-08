Martela Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Overlandpark Oy
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Overlandpark Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tapio Pajuharju
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 175788/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-10-06
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 222223 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 222223 Volume weighted average price: 0.45 EUR
MARTELA CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Henri Berg, CFO, tel +358 40 836 5464
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main news media
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.
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