Martela Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Ala-Nikkola

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

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