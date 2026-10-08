Hack The Box Launches AI Range Enterprise Edition To Set A New Standard For AI Agent Competence In Cybersecurity

Haris Pylarinos, Founder & CEO of Hack The Box

New AI Range Enterprise and AI-augmented roles with Competence Scoring give organisations measurable insight into AI performance, human judgment and competence

- Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO of Hack The Box

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hack The Box (HTB), the leading cybersecurity readiness platform for the human-AI workforce, today introduced AI Range Enterprise Edition, making its industry-first platform for testing and measuring AI security agent effectiveness available to enterprise security teams. The offering enables organisations to evaluate whether their own AI agents can perform the cybersecurity roles assigned to them and make informed decisions about how to use agents across the workforce.

Companies often assess whether people can do the job they were hired to do, but AI agents may not face the same scrutiny. A security team may add agents after they perform well in a benchmark or vendor test, without testing them against the actual work they will handle continuously. As models, software, data inputs and threats change, AI agent performance can change too.

HTB introduced AI Range in December 2025, the first platform in the market to test AI security agents in controlled cyber environments. Since then, the platform has been pressure-tested by AI labs, government customers and hyperscalers. AI Range Enterprise Edition builds on that foundation with a role-based appraisal process security teams can apply to their own agents.

HTB's Cyber Workforce Development strategy brings together human and agent capability with new innovation:

.Agentic Worker Competence: Through AI Range Enterprise Edition, organisations can appraise their own AI agents against defined cybersecurity roles and build recurring, evidence-based proof that an agent can perform a specific job role to the expected standard.

.Agentic Operator Competence Scoring: Through AI-augmented roles, organisations can use HTB's proprietary, industry-first scoring system to evaluate whether cybersecurity professionals have the judgment to question the work of AI agents and intervene when needed. AI-augmented penetration tester and SOC analyst roles are available now, with additional cybersecurity roles planned in the coming months.

“As AI takes on more cybersecurity tasks, leaders need confidence in both sides of the workforce,” said Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO of Hack The Box.“They need to know that agents can do the jobs they are being given, but they also need people with the expertise and judgment to direct that work, verify it and step in when needed. Building cyber readiness means developing human capability and understanding agent capability together.”

Ongoing Appraisal for AI Agents

Agentic Worker Competence is HTB's methodology for proving whether an AI agent can perform a specific job role to the expected standard under realistic conditions. AI Range Enterprise Edition provides role-based scores, pass-or-fail results for individual environments and a view of performance over time. HTB regularly adds environments that reflect new vulnerabilities and attack patterns while maintaining appraisal integrity. Organisations can repeat the appraisal as agents, models, software, data sets and operating conditions change, allowing them to see whether performance has improved, declined or remained the same.

“Connect the agent, assign it a role and let it work,” said Gerasimos Marketos, Chief Product Officer at Hack The Box.“AI Range records how the agent handles the task independently, including where it succeeds and where it struggles. Security leaders can use those results to decide what work an agent is ready to take on and where human oversight is still needed.”

Building the Judgment to Direct AI

AI agents are becoming part of day-to-day cybersecurity operations alongside humans. Practitioners are taking on greater responsibility for directing their work, reviewing their decisions and stepping in when necessary.

HTB's AI-augmented roles incorporate these responsibilities into the work cybersecurity professionals already perform. The roles help organisations develop and measure the skills practitioners need to use AI effectively in areas such as penetration testing and security operations. The AI-augmented SOC Analyst role places practitioners in realistic scenarios where they use AI to review alerts, investigate suspicious activity and evaluate recommended actions.

Agentic Operator Competence Scoring uses hands-on cybersecurity scenarios to evaluate the judgment behind AI-assisted work, including whether practitioners recognise errors in an agent's reasoning, understand the basis for its recommendations and know when to intervene. It also looks at whether practitioners know when to let AI-driven work proceed without unnecessary intervention.

Learn more about AI Range Enterprise Edition, Agentic Worker Competence and HTB's approach to Cyber Workforce Development for human and agentic teams here.

Tracey Treanor

PRPR Limited

+44 1442 245030

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Hack The Box Launches AI Range Enterprise Edition to Set a New Standard for AI Agent Competence in Cybersecurity News Provided By PRPR Limited October 08, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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