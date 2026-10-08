West Bengal's Road Infrastructure Push Sets The Stage For GRC 2026 In Kolkata

Kolkata 2026

7th Edition of Global Road Construction Conference 2026 and 21st Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As India continues to expand its highway network, strengthen regional connectivity and invest in next-generation transport infrastructure, the road construction industry is entering a phase where material availability, technology, project execution and supply-chain resilience are becoming increasingly important.Against this backdrop, the 7th Edition of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC 2026), being held alongside the 21st Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, will take place on 18th December 2026 at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata.1. A New Road Economy Is Taking ShapeRoad infrastructure is no longer simply about building kilometres of highways. It is increasingly about creating efficient economic corridors, connecting production centres with markets, improving freight movement and building infrastructure capable of supporting long-term economic growth.For West Bengal, this transition has particular significance.The state occupies a strategically important position connecting eastern and northeastern India with the rest of the country, while Kolkata serves as a major commercial, industrial, logistics and port-linked centre.Recent NHAI project documentation reflects the scale and diversity of infrastructure activity in the region. Projects include sections of the Varanasi–Kolkata Corridor, the JH/WB Border–Kolkata (Bagnan) corridor, greenfield connectivity around Bagnan and Bishnupur, and several strengthening and upgrading projects across West Bengal.This expanding infrastructure pipeline creates opportunities not only for contractors and developers, but also for the wider ecosystem supporting road construction. And at the centre of that ecosystem is one critical material: bitumen.2. More Roads. More Bitumen. A More Complex Supply Chain.India's road-building ambitions have a direct impact on demand for paving materials.According to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), 98% of cumulative bitumen sales during FY2023–24 were consumed by road construction, underlining the industry's direct dependence on bitumen. Bitumen consumption reached 8.84 million tonnes (MMT) that year, representing 9.9% year-on-year growth.This creates a more important question for the industry:Can India's bitumen ecosystem keep pace with the scale, speed and technical requirements of road construction?The challenge is no longer simply about volumes.It encompasses:.Reliable domestic and imported supply.Price volatility and procurement planning.Availability of different grades of bitumen.Polymer Modified Bitumen and performance-grade materials.Storage and terminal infrastructure.Bulk logistics and transportation.Quality assurance and testing.Sustainable road-building materials.Recycling and circularity.New-generation binders and alternative materials.Efficient coordination between producers, suppliers, contractors and government agenciesThe implication is clear: India's road opportunity is simultaneously creating a supply-chain opportunity for the bitumen and road-material ecosystem.3. Why Kolkata Opens New Gates for the Road IndustryChoosing Kolkata as the host city for GRC 2026 is more than a geographical decision.It places the conference at the intersection of infrastructure, trade, logistics and regional connectivity.The eastern region is undergoing significant road development, while Kolkata remains a natural commercial gateway for West Bengal and neighboring markets.The Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata highway corridor is one example of this changing connectivity landscape. NHAI project documentation identifies multiple packages of the corridor in West Bengal, while separate project records include a 285.5-km JH/WB Border–Kolkata (Bagnan) section and a 50-km greenfield Bagnan–Bishnupur/Joka–Shirakhole development.These developments have implications far beyond construction.Better connectivity can influence:Movement of materials → logistics costs → project economics → industrial expansion → regional trade.1. For bitumen producers, refiners, importers, traders and distributors, the eastern market represents an opportunity to build stronger regional supply networks.2. For contractors and road developers, it means a growing project ecosystem.3. For technology providers, it creates demand for better materials, machinery, testing systems and construction methodologies.4. For logistics companies, it means new freight corridors and movement requirements.5. For Investors and infrastructure stakeholders, it creates a market where roads become platforms for broader economic development.This is where Kolkata becomes more than a venue-it becomes part of the conversation.4. Who Should Be at GRC 2026?The conference is designed to bring together the different stakeholders responsible for building, supplying, financing, managing and innovating within the road infrastructure ecosystem.Government & Public Infrastructure Bodies.Central and State Government authorities.Road and highways departments.NHAI and other infrastructure agencies.Public Works Departments.Urban and regional infrastructure authorities.Policy makers and regulatorsRoad Developers & Contractors.EPC contractors.Highway developers.Infrastructure companies.Road construction companies.Project management consultants.Engineering and design firmsBitumen & Petrochemical Industry.Refineries and oil marketing companies.Bitumen producers.Bitumen importers.Traders and distributors.Modified bitumen manufacturers.Polymer Modified Bitumen producers.Bitumen storage and terminal operatorsTechnology & Materials.Asphalt technology companies.Additive manufacturers.Construction chemical companies.Equipment manufacturers.Recycling and rejuvenation technology providers.Testing and quality-control companies.Sustainable road-material innovatorsLogistics & Supply Chain.Road logistics companies.Tanker operators.Ports and terminals.Warehousing and storage companies.Freight and multimodal logistics providersFinancial & Investment Community.Infrastructure investors.Banks and financial institutions.Project financiers.Insurance companies.Infrastructure funds.Commodity and market intelligence organisationsAcademia & Industry Experts.Researchers.Engineering institutions.Consultants.Material scientists.Pavement specialists.Industry associations5. Kolkata: Where the Conversation Moves ForwardThe eastern Indian road market is entering an important period of development.With new corridors, highway upgrades and regional connectivity projects creating fresh demand, the road construction ecosystem will increasingly require closer coordination between infrastructure developers, bitumen suppliers, technology providers, logistics companies, government agencies and financial stakeholders.GRC 2026 seeks to provide that meeting point.The 7th Edition of the Global Road Construction Conference 2026, alongside the 21st Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, will bring the road and bitumen value chains together in Kolkata on 18th December 2026.The roads being planned today will shape the movement of people, goods and commerce tomorrow.And Kolkata is ready to be part of that journey. Be A Part Of The Conversation!

Sandip Mukherjee

Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd

+91 9167364282

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West Bengal's Road Infrastructure Push Sets the Stage for GRC 2026 in Kolkata News Provided By Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd October 08, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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