The Unalgorithmic Self Examines What AI Cannot Measure About Human Life

The Unalgorithmic Self: Preserving the Human Soul in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Ritu Raj

Painter Ritu Raj, writing in conversation with AI, explores consciousness, creativity, and moral responsibility via philosophy, psychology, ethics, and culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A childhood remembered, a responsibility toward another person, the capacity for wonder: these pose different questions from a machine's ability to calculate or predict. In The Unalgorithmic Self: Preserving the Human Soul in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, painter and author Ritu Raj examines those differences, asking what human experience loses when it is understood chiefly through data and computation.

The book considers artificial intelligence's capacity to generate language and imitate creativity alongside questions about love, suffering, and the sacredness of being alive. Its focus extends beyond intelligence as task performance to the bodily, emotional, and relational dimensions of existence. Memory, imagination, identity, and vulnerability become ways of examining how people experience meaning, rather than simply process information.

Martha Nussbaum, Hannah Arendt, and Emmanuel Levinas provide philosophical foundations for this inquiry. The book explores emotion as intelligence, the connection between imagination and freedom, and moral responsibility that begins in an encounter with another person.

The ethical stakes become concrete when Raj turns to technology's role in justice, care, relationships, and creative work. Can machine optimization safely guide decisions in these areas? The book asks what may be sacrificed when efficiency takes precedence over attention, presence, and compassion - and which human values might be overlooked in deciding what counts as a successful outcome.

"AI will multiply intelligence. But only humans can multiply meaning," Raj writes. "The future will not be written by machines alone. It will be written by the humans who decide - quietly, repeatedly, and with moral clarity - what kind of life is worth living."

At the center of the book is an invitation to safeguard the dimensions of life that resist measurement. Raj turns the question of whether machines might become more human toward a more urgent one: how humans preserve what is distinctly their own.

About the Author

Ritu Raj is an abstract painter based in Phoenix, Arizona, and the creator of ArtGraph, a language for describing abstract painting. His large-scale works are represented by Jarrow & Goodman, Los Angeles. He is also the author of The Shape of Seeing: The Genesis of Abstraction, published the same week. ·

Available now. Get your copy here:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Ritu Raj

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Unalgorithmic Self Examines What AI Cannot Measure About Human Life News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.