Worldbaseball Brings On-Site Coverage To Barcelona's Premier12 Qualifier On The Road To LA28

Matt Tallarini is the Chief Correspondent for the World Baseball Network

Matt Tallarini reports from Barcelona as Spain, Italy, Germany and Colombia vie October 9–11 for two Premier12 berths and a path to the 2028 Olympics

- Matt Tallarini, Chief Correspondent, WorldBaseballBARCELONA, PROVíNCIA DE BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldBaseball, an independent U.S.-based baseball media outlet part of the World Baseball Network (WBN), sent correspondent Matt Tallarini to Barcelona to lead coverage of the WBSC Premier12 2027 Barcelona Qualifier beginning October 9. Spain, Italy, Germany and Colombia will compete October 9–11 at Carlos Pérez de Rozas Baseball Field for two places in the 2027 Premier12, part of baseball's road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.WBN's Barcelona assignment puts its“Baseball Without Borders” approach into action, bringing a U.S.-based reporting voice to the event and connecting readers with the national programs pursuing the world stage. As Los Angeles prepares to host the next Olympic baseball tournament, WBN will explain how this competition shapes the road to LA28.“Reporting from Barcelona reflects the significance of these games for both the athletes and the baseball communities they represent,” said Matt Tallarini, World Baseball Network chief correspondent.“A place in the Premier12 can elevate a national program, inspire the next generation and broaden the sport's audience. With the Olympics on the horizon, this tournament offers a compelling view of how nations and communities are shaping baseball's global future.”The four teams will play a three-day round robin, and the top two will advance to the expanded 16-team WBSC Premier12 in 2027. WBN will cover the games, profile the national programs and explain what the results mean for international competition and LA28.The Barcelona qualifier does not award Olympic berths directly. Instead, its top two teams advance to the 2027 Premier12, which will award LA28 berths to the highest-placed Asian team and the highest-placed team from Europe or Oceania. Italy, Spain and Germany can keep that Olympic route open by advancing; Colombia can earn a Premier12 place but cannot claim either regional Olympic berth.Barcelona adds Olympic history to the qualifier. The city awarded baseball's first official Olympic medals at the 1992 Summer Games, and Carlos Pérez de Rozas field, on Montjuïc within the Olympic Ring, served as a training ground. More than three decades later, the city again hosts national teams pursuing the sport's biggest international events.WBN is also convening the international baseball community. On October 6, it hosted players, coaches and representatives of the Italian Baseball Softball Federation (FIBS) at a dinner, followed by a similar event for the Royal Spanish Baseball and Softball Federation (RFEBS) on October 7.As the official English-language media partner of FIBS and RFEBS, WBN connects English-speaking fans with the players, teams and stories shaping baseball in Italy, Spain and beyond.WBN's coverage responds to growing interest in international baseball. Its 2026 research study estimated 202.0 million U.S. adult baseball enthusiasts-5.2 million more than in 2023-and found that World Baseball Classic interest rose 16 percent over the same period.Fans can follow Tallarini's reporting from Barcelona at WorldBaseball, and see WBN's Barcelona qualifier guide for tournament context, the schedule and official viewing information.About World Baseball NetworkWorld Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in the United States, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). WBN's“Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing its website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services and custom-media components, including video games and virtual environments.

Paul Calento

World Baseball Network

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WorldBaseball Brings On-Site Coverage to Barcelona's Premier12 Qualifier on the Road to LA28 News Provided By World Baseball Network LLC October 08, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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