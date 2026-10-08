Wildair Breaks Ground At The Base Of Steamboat Ski Resort In Colorado - A New Standard For Luxury Mountain Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Paragon Capital Group, Orion Real Estate Investment & Development, and Blue Sage Ventures celebrate the groundbreaking of Wildair- 20 boutique luxury residences

STEAMBOAT SPRING, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orion Real Estate Investment & Development and Blue Sage Ventures today announced that construction has commenced on Wildair, a 20-residence luxury condominium development at 1830 Ski Time Square Drive in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, situated directly across from the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Financing for the project combines EB-5 capital structured and placed by Paragon Capital Group with C-PACE proceeds from Nuveen Green Capital, totaling over $100 million. General contractor Haselden Construction broke ground September 23, 2026. Substantial completion is anticipated in early 2029.Steamboat Springs occupies a singular position in the landscape of American resort destinations. Known the world over as“Ski Town USA,” it is home to the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America (Howelsen Hill), the legendary Champagne Powdersnow that has defined its reputation for generations, working family ranches, mineral springs, and a historic main street - Lincoln Avenue - whose restaurants, galleries, and boutiques remain a seven-minute drive from Wildair. It draws visitors from every continent. And until now, it has offered virtually no new luxury residential product at the base of the mountain.Wildair changes that. Perched on a hillside overlooking Ski Time Square Drive, the development delivers 20 two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences and penthouses - ranging from approximately 1,400 to 4,000 square feet - designed by Denver-based architecture firm 4240 Architecture. The homes draw their material language from the Yampa Valley's ranching heritage: high ceilings, stone fireplaces, wide-plank oak flooring, and expansive kitchens with oak cabinetry and top-tier appliances. Floor-to-ceiling glazing opens onto deep terraces with sweeping views of the Yampa Valley and Mount Werner. Residents enjoy exclusive access to the on-site Owners Club - a grand-fireplace lounge, outdoor terrace with fire pits, fitness center, pool and spa, private ski lockers, and dedicated parking - with the ski lifts a five-minute walk from the front door. The development also includes 2,180 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.“We're excited to bring Wildair to life with our partners Blue Sage Ventures. We developed Wildair as a luxury, year-round mountain retreat for people who love the outdoors and the authentic American West of Steamboat Springs. With only 20 homes built on a hillside, residents enjoy a distinctly private and intimate setting that's conveniently close to the ski resort. To enhance the connection to the Western landscape, our hillside development is ideally located to maximize natural light and beautiful mountain views.”- Robert Huggins, Managing Partner, Orion Real Estate Investment & DevelopmentThe joint venture behind Wildair brings together two developer teams with deep roots in the American West's most competitive resort markets. Orion Real Estate Investment & Development has built a portfolio that includes The Mason in Park City, Utah, and the Virginian Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming - projects that share Wildair's commitment to place, material craft, and the particular character of western mountain communities. Blue Sage Ventures is a boutique development company focused on urban and resort projects in high-barrier-to-entry markets, bringing to Steamboat Springs the concentrated expertise that projects of this scale and rarity require.“Paragon has spent fifteen years building something that cannot be manufactured quickly: a global network of investors who trust us, and a record that justifies that trust. Eleven projects. A 100% approval rate on every I-829 petition adjudicated to date across our prior projects. When a sophisticated investor in Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, São Paulo, Dubai, or London evaluates the Paragon name on an offering, they are evaluating a decade of documented outcomes - not marketing language. Wildair is the kind of asset our platform was built for. And for investors who recognize that, the rural set-aside Congress created is, by design, finite.”- David Bosworth, Principal, Paragon Capital GroupWildair is financed in part through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, with capital structured and placed by Paragon Capital Group - one of the nation's most accomplished EB-5 sponsorship firms, founded in 2011, having helped more than 500 EB-5 and E-2 immigrant investors obtain their green cards or investor visas, and having funded more than $1 billion in U.S. commercial real estate development projects, with a 100% approval rate on all USCIS I-829 petitions adjudicated to date in its prior offerings. The EB-5 program provides qualifying international investors and their immediate families with a legally defined pathway to U.S. permanent residency through investment in a USCIS-approved Regional Center project. Wildair qualifies as a Rural Area Targeted Employment Area under the program, making I-526E petitions associated with the offering eligible for the priority processing Congress established for rural EB-5 investments.“What distinguishes Wildair is the convergence of factors that rarely appear together: an irreplaceable location on the last buildable hillside at the base of a world-class ski resort, a developer team with a demonstrated record in the West's most demanding markets, a capital structure built with multiple, independent layers of investor protection, and - as of September 23 - a building that is no longer a rendering. It is rising. For the global investors who have spent their careers making deliberate, consequential decisions with their capital, that distinction matters enormously.”- Paul Murphy, Partner, Paragon Capital GroupSteamboat Springs has produced more than 100 Winter Olympians and earned a permanent place in the mythology of the American West. Wildair brings something the place has not seen before: 20 luxury residences on the last great hillside at the base of the mountain.About Paragon Capital GroupParagon Capital Group is a U.S.-based EB-5 sponsorship firm founded in 2011. Paragon has helped more than 500 investors obtain green cards or investor visas, funded more than $1 billion in U.S. commercial real estate development projects - spanning luxury hospitality, resort, mixed-use, and multifamily developments, with Wildair as the firm's eleventh project - and maintained a 100% approval rate on all USCIS I-829 petitions adjudicated to date. Its global investor network spans Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. For more information:This press release is for informational purposes only.

Paul Murphy

Paragon Captiol Group

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Wildair Breaks Ground at the Base of Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado - A New Standard for Luxury Mountain Living News Provided By PopWave Media October 08, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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