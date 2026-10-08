Procede Software Launches Payments, A Foundation For Financial Workflows Across Commercial Vehicle Operations

Procede Payments

The new payment solution connects every transaction to the business, reducing manual work, accelerating cash flow, and strengthening enterprise risk controls.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the launch of Payments, a fully embedded payment solution built natively into Excede and powered by Stripe. Payments connects every transaction directly to Excede, replacing the separate logins, processors, and manual work businesses have traditionally relied on. It's built on Stripe's infrastructure for the reliability and security the business depends on and marks an important first step in Procede's broader Fintech strategy around the financial workflows that support commercial vehicle operations.“Payment workflows have long been a disconnected piece of running a commercial vehicle business,” said Larry Kettler, CEO and Chairman of Procede Software.“We built Payments so our customers stop choosing between running their business in Excede and getting paid outside of it.”Built Around the Way Commercial Vehicle Businesses OperatePayments connects payment activity to the broader operational record, so teams can manage transactions, payment status, refunds, payment links, and reconciliation without ever leaving Excede. The result is less manual payment and reconciliation work, giving every department real-time visibility into payment activity instead of an end-of-month reconstruction. Payment links and remote acceptance mean invoices get paid faster, moving cash in the door sooner rather than waiting on a mailed check or a callback. It also improves customer payment interactions in person and remotely, and strengthens controls around fraud, disputes, and payment data.“Every business we talked to had some version of the same story: an invoice gets printed out of Excede, carried to a different machine, and everyone hopes the two systems agree at month-end,” said Ben Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Fintech at Procede Software.“Payments closes that gap. The payment happens where the invoice already lives.”Solving the Whole Workflow, Not Just the First ClickPayments was built for the situations that actually happen in a commercial vehicle business: an owner authorizing a Pay by Link payment remotely while their driver picks up the parts in person, a customer splitting a balance between cash and card at the counter, and a team supporting multi-location operations where everyone works from the same system and the same data at the same time.Because every transaction stays tied to its customer, invoice, branch, and payment method, staff at any location can look up a transaction and issue a return, even if the sale happened somewhere else. When questions come up, the answer is already there. Metadata down to the workstation and employee level shows what happened, where it posted, and who acted, reducing the time it used to take to track down answers.“The biggest value is uptime and the fact that our operations team can self-serve. They don't have to go through accounting anymore.”-Marilyn Gomez, Lead Staff Accountant, RWC GroupBuilt for Security and Reliability, Backed by an Industry LeaderPayments layers fraud intelligence, 3D Secure authentication, and dual tokenization with Stripe and card networks to keep credentials current and reduce declined transactions. Card data moves through Stripe's vaulted systems rather than sitting in business systems or on paper at the counter, narrowing the PCI compliance footprint staff have to carry. That same infrastructure delivers 99.999% uptime, a reliability standard that is unmatched at Stripe's transaction scale, with Interac and pre-authorized debit support extending that same reliability into Canada.“Embedding payments into a dealer management system isn't about adding a terminal or a button; it's about getting dozens of decisions right across the entire business," said Jenkins. "We care as much about the driver waiting at the counter or paying by a link from the road as we do about the controller closing the books at month-end. That's why we chose Stripe for the Payments foundation while focusing our investment on the workflows, controls, and industry context that matter to commercial vehicle businesses.”Customer Results Across the Full WorkflowCustomers report measurable results immediately upon going live, including rollouts with zero downtime and reconciliation work cut by as much as 97% at some multi-location accounts. Dispute-resolution time across the network has dropped 65% year over year. Centralized case management and guided evidence also help businesses respond to disputes faster and distinguish legitimate fraud from other chargeback claims."Going live across 19 locations was smooth. We met our two-week target and were live Monday morning without a hitch. It was one of our smoothest implementations yet."- David Ehlinger, CFO, Gordon Truck CentersAVAILABILITYPayments is available to Excede customers in the United States and Canada. Existing customers can contact their Customer Success Manager to explore the full value Payments can bring to their day-to-day operations. Prospective customers can contact... to learn how Payments is redefining efficiency for commercial vehicle businesses running Excede.ABOUT PROCEDE SOFTWARESince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and Procede Intelligence, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at .Your entire dealership on one integrated platform.

Jen York

Procede Software

+1 858-450-4800

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Procede Software Launches Payments, a Foundation for Financial Workflows Across Commercial Vehicle Operations News Provided By Procede Software October 08, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Technology



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