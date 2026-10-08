MyLifeCarePlanning

MyLifeCarePlanning Connects Legal and Insurance Professionals with Life Care Planners Nationwide!

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyLifeCarePlanning introduces a nationwide directory of physicians and other healthcare professionals providing life care planning services. The resource helps attorneys, insurance adjusters, and other professionals find practitioners by state and metropolitan area for matters involving catastrophic injuries, disabilities, and future medical care costs. According to the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals, a life care plan identifies current and future care needs and associated costs for people with catastrophic injuries or chronic healthcare needs, including rehabilitation, assistive equipment, and home care. The directory brings physician and non-physician life care planning professionals together in one place, helping users identify practitioners, review available profile information, and contact them directly to discuss their case needs. For more information, visit [MyLifeCarePlanning] Note - MyLifeCarePlanning is an informational directory, not a provider of medical or legal advice, and users should independently verify each practitioner's credentials and suitability before engaging their services.

LifeCare Planning Outreach

MyLifeCarePlanning

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MyLifeCarePlanning Introduces Nationwide Life Care Planning Directory News Provided By SEO Danmark APS October 08, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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