Ruth Eshun's The Missing Track Explores Distraction, Wrong Turns, And Renewed Direction In Christian Life

The Missing Track by Ruth Eshun

Personal reflection, biblical truth, and everyday symbols guide an examination of spiritual discernment for Christians and people exploring the faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A barking dog, a wrong door, and a storeroom become starting points for examining spiritual direction in Ruth Eshun's The Missing Track: Finding God's Direction Through Seasons of Confusion, Distraction, and Delay.

The Christ-centred book considers how a person can believe God is leading yet become distracted along the way, and how recognising that drift can lead to renewed attention to His direction.

Eshun draws on personal reflection, biblical truth, and practical spiritual insight to explore confusion, delay, discernment, and restoration. A path, a friend, and other encounters supply the symbolic material for that exploration. Through these ordinary images, she examines the relationship between losing focus and taking a wrong turn, while considering how God can redirect someone who has wandered from the intended course.

The book also turns its questions toward the reader's own spiritual life. It asks readers to consider the distractions occupying their attention, the doors they have chosen to enter, and whether their current direction reflects God's leading. These invitations to self-examination give its discussion of obedience and purpose a personal focus: not simply identifying a detour, but discerning how to realign and move forward.

Written for adult Christian readers and people exploring the Christian faith, The Missing Track addresses those waiting for guidance, living with uncertainty, or recovering from a wrong decision. Its emphasis on listening and discernment also speaks to readers seeking spiritual growth and a deeper relationship with God. Rather than treating delay or confusion as the end of the journey, Eshun includes restoration as an essential part of the book's subject.

At the heart of that approach is the book's reassurance that losing sight of God's direction does not mean slipping beyond His care. Eshun places the challenge of confronting distraction alongside encouragement to keep moving forward.

“It's based on a dream God gave me, and He inspired me to write a book.” - Ruth Eshun

Ruth Eshun is the author of The Missing Track.

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Ruth Eshun

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Ruth Eshun's The Missing Track Explores Distraction, Wrong Turns, and Renewed Direction in Christian Life News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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