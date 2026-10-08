Where The Rainbow Lotus Grows Explores Chosen Family And The Fragility Of Final Wishes

When The Rainbow Petals Fall (Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows) by Ryan Daniel

Ryan Daniel's novel connects a gay teenager's welcome in his grandmother's Oregon home with the legal uncertainty surrounding her final days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A grandmother's small red house offers fourteen-year-old Eliot Shen a home after his parents turn him away in Ryan Daniel's Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows. Set in Mira, Oregon, the novel brings together a young gay person's search for acceptance, an extraordinary rainbow lotus, and a missing legal document that threatens a loved one's wishes.

Handed a duffel bag after coming out, Eliot boards a bus south toward the only person he believes might welcome him: his grandmother Mae. There, Mae and her neighbor Clara become the family he needs. Their care gives him a place to build his life without having to explain or defend who he is.

Years later, Mae becomes gravely ill, and Eliot's father returns. The absence of a single legal document puts her wishes for her final days in jeopardy. That conflict shifts the story from finding refuge to confronting the law's blind spots, bringing the father who rejected Eliot back into a family shaped by acceptance.

Faith provides a pointed contrast within this story of belonging. Eliot's parents are devout in beliefs that exclude his identity; Mae is a Buddhist whose quiet conviction accompanies her welcome. For readers drawn to LGBTQ+ fiction and questions of chosen family, the novel explores rejection and acceptance through these sharply different relationships, rather than treating religious belief as a single experience.

The book's distinctive imagery grows from Mae's thirty-five years cultivating a rare lotus that blooms in every color at once. This extraordinary imagery sits alongside the concrete pressures of family rejection and end-of-life wishes, giving the novel's exploration of what it means to bloom a literal presence in Mae's garden.

Ryan Daniel is a physician, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and the author of Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows.

Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows is the first book in the series. Readers can also continue with When the Rainbow Petals Fall, the second book in the series, available here:

Available now.

Get your copy of Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Ryan Daniel

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Where the Rainbow Lotus Grows Explores Chosen Family and the Fragility of Final Wishes News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 09:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.