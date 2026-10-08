FIELDS OF IRON AND GOLD: The Cotton Merrill Saga by Terry Allen Helm

Follows one life through seventy-five years of alternate America

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Allen Helm's literary epic follows a boxer, Marine, quarterback, and president whose defining trait is his refusal to quit. Seventy-five years of an alternate American century unfold through one extraordinary life in Terry Allen Helm's FIELDS OF IRON AND GOLD: The Cotton Merrill Saga. At its center is Jackson Cotton Merrill, a man of Cherokee, Jewish, and Southern Baptist heritage whose story moves between athletic competition, military service, political leadership, and fatherhood.

Cotton becomes a boxer, Olympian, Marine, NFL quarterback, cavalry general, and president, reshaping history as he goes. These public roles give the saga its sweeping scale, but the novel also follows him as a father. His persistence connects the intimate dimensions of his life with events that span a continent.

Positioned in the tradition of Forrest Gump and Lonesome Dove, the book brings an expansive American life story to alternative history. Its blend of literary fiction and thriller momentum offers readers both a decades-long character narrative and the forward drive of a story in which one person repeatedly changes history.

The emotional register draws on memoir, though Cotton's story is a fictional epic, moving between hardship and triumph.

The novel's stated thematic premise is that one extraordinary life, fully lived, can illuminate the meaning of other lives. That focus gives readers interested in perseverance and personal identity a point of entry alongside the book's sports, military, and political dimensions: Beneath Cotton's succession of remarkable roles is a man defined by his determination to keep going.

Terry Allen Helm is the author of FIELDS OF IRON AND GOLD: The Cotton Merrill Saga.

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Terry Allen Helm

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Fields of Iron and Gold: The Cotton Merrill Saga News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 09:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics



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