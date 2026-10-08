Manufacturing Restart Gathers Pace As Tioxide Marks First Few Weeks Of Tio2 Pigment Production At Greatham

Site manufacturing all trusted TIOXIDE® and DELTIO® pigment grades

STOCKTON-ON-TEES, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tioxide Materials Ltd (Tioxide) today announced further progress as it works to restore its titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment plant on Teesside to full capacity. In the seven weeks since it restarted its Greatham manufacturing facility, the business has made faster than anticipated progress, with the site now able to manufacture all of the TIOXIDEand DELTIOpigment grades, for which it is renowned. In addition, further employees have been recruited, including more former Greatham site staff, and a new headquarters has also opened in Stockton-on-Tees.The news comes as work progresses towards the restart of the site's second production line, which is on target to come on stream in early 2027.Tioxide announced that pigment production at its Greatham facility had resumed on the 18 August 2026, marking a major milestone for the facility and its workforce following the acquisition of the site and its associated assets by LB Group in April of this year. Since then, work has been ramping up, at pace, on the first manufacturing line, with the business building stock levels of its TIOXIDEand DELTIOpigment grades as demand for products increases.With further new employees now in post and additional vacancies filled, the total Tioxide workforce will rise to 267 in coming weeks. Recent appointments have been made across all departments and functions, supporting both current operations and the company's plans to increase production further.The business is targeting a head count of 308 people for 2027 and is aiming to have more than 200 people employed at Greatham, comparable to previous site staffing figures.The business has also opened a new headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees, bringing its key support functions together in one location. The new base will enable teams to work more closely, respond quickly to customer needs and provide coordinated support as Tioxide grows its operations.Meanwhile, preparations to bring the facility's second manufacturing stream back into operation are progressing to plan with engineering and commissioning work now well underway. Once the second stream is up and running, the plant will be back to its full nameplate capacity of 150,000 tonnes of TiO2 pigment per annum.Karen Askwith, Managing Director of Tioxide, said:“The last seven weeks have flown by. In a short space of time, we have achieved so much. We are ahead of where we wanted to be in terms of production volumes and grades produced and have been delighted with the reaction to the restart from our customers and locally on Teesside. Restarting a major manufacturing facility safely and successfully is a significant undertaking. Doing so while continuing our recruitment drive is incredible and testament to the people on the Tioxide team.”“It's been particularly heartening to welcome back so many former colleagues, who have expert knowledge of the site, our manufacturing processes and our products. Behind what's been achieved sits a huge amount of work by people across all parts of the business and I'd like to thank everyone for their efforts. While there is still more work ahead of us, the progress made during our first seven weeks gives us a very strong platform to build on.”With production continuing to ramp up in line with plans, Tioxide is focused on sustaining this momentum as it increases output, expands its workforce and progresses the restart of Greatham's second manufacturing stream. Recruitment remains underway for roles across engineering, production, sales, IT and customer services, creating further opportunities for people to help shape its next phase of growth.For more information on Tioxide vacancies visit tioxide/careers(ends)About TioxideTioxide manufactures premium-performance titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, marketed under the TIOXIDEand DELTIObrands, and designed for use in all major applications. Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees in the UK, the company draws on over 50 years of manufacturing heritage supported by advanced research and development capabilities, and a global supply network. Partnering with customers worldwide, Tioxide provides consistently reliable TiO2 pigments, strong technical customer support, and continuous product innovation. Tioxide is a wholly owned subsidiary of LB Group, the world's leading TiO2 pigment and titanium sponge manufacturer. Please visit for more information about Tioxide and the company's TiO2 pigments.Social MediaLinkedIn:Pictured (left to right in montage above):- Tioxide's Greatham TiO2 pigment production facility- Karen Askwith, Managing Director of Tioxide- Tioxide House - the company's new HQ in Stockton-on-TeesMEDIA CONTACT:Rebecca WilsonDirect: +44 (0)1740 608075Email:...

Natalie Yates

MayFifteen Communications, On behalf of Tioxide

+44 7714 766106

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Manufacturing Restart Gathers Pace as Tioxide Marks First Few Weeks of TiO2 Pigment Production at Greatham News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 08, 2026, 09:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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