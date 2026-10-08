Huafeng Exhibits At CWIEME Berlin, Showcasing Transformer Supporting Product Solutions

BAODING, HEBEI, CHINA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At CWIEME Berlin, the premier global exhibition for coil winding, transformer manufacturing, and electrical engineering, Hebei Huafeng Industrial Group Co., Ltd. presented its comprehensive portfolio of transformer components. Held at Messe Berlin, this international trade event brings together transformer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component suppliers, and power grid engineers from across the globe. Huafeng used this platform to demonstrate its engineered transformer component solutions, emphasizing manufacturing scale, custom design capability, and international quality standards.Transformer OEMs face increasing pressure to source reliable, high-performance auxiliary components that integrate smoothly into complex substation projects. At CWIEME Berlin, Huafeng demonstrated how six decades of specialized manufacturing support international transformer builders. The exhibition connected four practical dimensions of the enterprise: manufacturing foundation, products displayed, technical conversations, and market insights that guide subsequent product iteration.Core Manufacturing Capacity Supports the Products Shown at CWIEME BerlinAn exhibition booth can only display representative samples, but an OEM purchasing decision depends on the factory behind the display. Huafeng presence at CWIEME Berlin was backed by a 300,000 square meter manufacturing infrastructure across its Baoding and Fuyang production bases.Together, these facilities incorporate automated production infrastructure.Eight automated radiator production lines producing panel radiators with precise channel geometry.Four integrated flow-coating and drying lines providing controlled primer and intermediate paint application.One dedicated powder-coating line offering durable electrostatic finishes for outdoor substation equipment.Specialized valve manufacturing workshops with an annual capacity of 300,000 transformer butterfly valves.Comprehensive surface treatment facilities, including automated shot-blasting machines achieving Sa 2.5 surface cleanliness.Dedicated testing laboratories equipped for hydrostatic pressure testing, air-tightness verification, and material metallurgical analysis.With annual radiator production capacity exceeding 40,000 tonnes, Hebei Huafeng Industrial Group Co., Ltd. maintains the industrial scale needed to support high-volume OEM contracts and rapid-delivery utility programs. This manufacturing base assures international buyers that sample quality can be replicated consistently across large commercial orders.The Booth Presents a Connected Transformer-Component PortfolioRather than presenting isolated products, Huafeng booth demonstrated an integrated approach to transformer auxiliary equipment. Modern transformer builders prefer sourcing related fluid-circuit components from a unified, qualified manufacturer to simplify procurement and guarantee dimensional compatibility.The display highlighted diverse transformer component solutions.Panel radiators: Available in standard widths including 310 mm, 480 mm, 520 mm, and 530 mm, with lengths extending up to 4,000 mm. Structural options include flat, swan-neck, and chamfered or mitred configurations. Available materials encompass cold-rolled steel, stainless steel, and aluminum alloy, with surface finishes including wet painting, hot-dip galvanizing, and powder coating.Forced-oil air coolers: Compact heat exchangers designed for high-capacity power transformers requiring intensive heat extraction under restricted footprints.Transformer butterfly valves: Including wafer butterfly valves of the BDY series, flanged ball valves, globe valves, gate valves, and vacuum valves equipped with protective locking covers.Corrugated oil conservators: Air-sealed and capsule-type oil expansion tanks engineered to accommodate fluid expansion while preventing oxidation and moisture contamination.Cooling control equipment and fans: Weatherproof marshalling and automated cooling control systems with ingress protection ratings up to IP65, paired with low-noise substation cooling fans.Patented dual longitudinal-seal radiators: Providing advanced edge-sealing redundancy to prevent oil seepage in critical substation and offshore wind installations.This integrated portfolio allows transformer manufacturers to source complete cooling and oil-management packages under unified quality assurance protocols.International Buyers Can Evaluate Configuration Choices Instead of a Single Standard ProductDuring the exhibition, technical dialogues with visiting engineers focused on multi-variable configuration options. Sourcing teams increasingly require components tailored to specific project requirements.Dimensional customization: Engineering center distances, header pipe diameters, and connection flange drillings to match exact OEM transformer tank layouts.Environmental corrosivity mapping: Selecting optimal coating systems, such as high-build epoxy primers and polyurethane topcoats or hot-dip galvanizing, to meet ISO 12944 corrosivity categories from C3 to CX.Extreme temperature adaptations: Specifying low-temperature steel grades and cold-resilient fluororubber or nitrile gaskets for Arctic installations down to -50°C.Sealing system selection: Matching valve seat elastomers to diverse insulating fluids, including traditional mineral oil, natural esters, and synthetic ester fluids.Oil circulation configurations: Designing natural cooling (ONAN), forced-air cooling (ONAF), or forced-oil forced-air cooling (OFAF) radiator and cooler layouts to match specific transformer heat dissipation duties.By discussing concrete engineering variables directly with Huafeng technical team, international buyers explored practical configuration paths tailored to their regional market demands.Customer Conversations Feed Back into Localization and Product IterationThroughout CWIEME Berlin, customer meetings provided direct feedback on emerging market trends and regional compliance standards. Sourcing specialists from Germany, Türkiye, the Middle East, and the Americas shared operational priorities that guide Huafeng engineering teams.European buyers emphasized environmental product declarations, low-VOC coatings, recyclable packaging, and verified low-carbon manufacturing processes. Middle Eastern EPC contractors highlighted sandstorm resistance, UV-stable topcoats, and high-ambient heat dissipation margins. Turkish transformer builders discussed flange standardization and rapid-replacement modular designs. These technical exchanges feed directly back into Huafeng engineering department, guiding design updates, material sourcing, and tooling improvements.Peer Exchange Helps Identify Manufacturing and Supply-Chain PrioritiesParticipating in CWIEME Berlin also provided valuable opportunities for peer exchange across the broader transformer manufacturing ecosystem. The exhibition brings together component producers, core steel suppliers, winding machine builders, insulation material specialists, and advanced testing laboratories.Observing advancements in automated coil winding, core stacking, and tank fabrication reinforced Huafeng commitment to continuous manufacturing modernization. Technical observations across these categories help management prioritize investments in robotic welding, automated leak detection, computerized production tracking, and supply-chain resilience. This continuous benchmarking ensures that Huafeng manufacturing methods align with the evolving technical standards of global electrical engineering leaders.The Next Step Is Project-Level Technical ReviewExhibition conversations serve as an initial introduction; formal commercial partnerships develop through detailed technical evaluation. For transformer OEMs, EPC contractors, and procurement teams planning new transformer builds or substation projects, Huafeng offers structured technical review support.Engineering teams can submit project specifications, tank layout drawings, and cooling calculations for evaluation. Huafeng engineering department prepares custom general arrangement drawings, thermal dissipation calculations, and detailed compliance dossiers covering material certificates, welding procedure specifications, and pressure test procedures.To request technical datasheets, CAD models, or project consultation for transformer component solutions, please visit .

Hebei Huafeng Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

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Huafeng Exhibits at CWIEME Berlin, Showcasing Transformer Supporting Product Solutions News Provided By Globalso October 08, 2026, 09:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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