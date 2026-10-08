Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum Brings Trading Leaders Together In Cyprus

Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum

Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum Roundtable

Industry leaders met in Limassol to discuss market data, trading volumes, AI, regulation, growth and competitiveness.

- Ramzi Ahmad, Director of Intelligence at Finance MagnatesLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finance Magnates brought senior leaders from across the trading and financial services industry together for the first Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum, held on September 30, 2026, at the Amara Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus.The invite-only forum created a space for executives, data specialists and industry professionals to discuss how market intelligence, trading data and technology can support better business decisions.The event was opened by Neophytos Papageorgiou, CEO of Finance Magnates, who welcomed guests and introduced the vision behind Finance Magnates Intelligence.The opening session was followed by an Intelligence Brief led by Ramzi Ahmad, Director of Intelligence at Finance Magnates, examining the relationship between broker website traffic and actual trading volumes. The session looked at how different data points can provide a broader view of broker performance and market activity.The programme then moved into the way financial data is collected and verified. Demetris Koutsomichalis, Data Analyst at Finance Magnates, explained the data collection and verification process, including the importance of data quality, validation and context when using market information.The Forum also looked at the technology supporting financial data. Maciej Szeląg, CEE FinTech Lead at AWS, discussed the infrastructure behind financial data, the role of cloud technology and the importance of reliable data infrastructure as businesses adopt AI.The discussion continued with Philios Petrides, Data & Business Intelligence Consultant, who focused on how firms can use data to support growth and compliance. The session also examined the limits of internal business data and the value of combining information across areas such as sales, marketing, operations, compliance and finance.Executive Discussion on Regulation, Growth and CompetitivenessA key part of the Forum was the executive discussion and Intelligence Leadership Circle roundtable, where participants shared their experiences and views on some of the main issues facing the trading industry.Topics included regulation, trading volumes, liquidity, data quality, AI, compliance, business intelligence, marketing performance, differentiation and competitiveness.The roundtable gave attendees the opportunity to discuss these topics openly, compare experiences and challenge some of the assumptions that are often made when looking at market data.AI was also a major part of the conversation, with participants discussing the role of data infrastructure, how AI can be used within financial businesses and where greater care is needed when dealing with sensitive financial and regulatory information.During the Forum, Finance Magnates Intelligence also presented FMIQ, an algorithm-driven quantitative system using Finance Magnates Intelligence data and hosted on AWS and Amazon Bedrock.Bringing Industry Leaders TogetherThe first Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum brought together representatives from companies including Tickmill, VS Markets, LMAX, Capital, JustMarkets, Complyport, Libertex Group, IC Markets, Trading 212, TMGM, Dealio, Truvian, HFM and many more.Finance Magnates Intelligence thanked all attendees for taking part and for sharing their views during the presentations and roundtable discussions.The Forum reflects the wider development of Finance Magnates Intelligence, which provides market data, research, trading volume information, benchmarks, regulatory updates and industry analysis for financial services businesses.The Finance Magnates Intelligence platform brings together market data and industry insights covering areas including FX, CFDs, crypto, prop trading, broker activity, payments and regulation.“Data is most useful when it can be understood in the context of what is happening in the market,” said Ramzi Ahmad, Director of Intelligence at Finance Magnates.“The Forum gave us the opportunity to put our data and research in front of industry professionals and, just as importantly, hear how they see the market.”The first Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum marked the start of a new gathering for senior industry professionals, with the discussions providing feedback and views that will continue to inform the work of Finance Magnates Intelligence.About Finance Magnates IntelligenceFinance Magnates Intelligence provides data, research and market insights for the financial services industry. Its offering includes trading volume data, market benchmarks, regulatory intelligence, industry research and analysis.The platform is designed for brokerages, fintech companies, compliance and legal teams, payment providers, prop firms, investors and analysts.To learn more about Finance Magnates Intelligence, visit

Dora Christofi

Finance Magnates

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Finance Magnates Intelligence Forum Brings Trading Leaders Together in Cyprus News Provided By Finance Magnates October 08, 2026, 09:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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