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Zoom Convenes UAE Education Leaders in Dubai to Explore the Future of AI-Powered Education
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) DUBAI, UAE-October 7, 2026 - Zoom Communications, Inc. today unveiled its always-on, AI-powered support for student and campus services with a live demonstration built around a university scenario, at its first-ever Zoom Education Summit. The Dubai-based event brought education leaders together to showcase how AI, modern collaboration, and digital communications can help educational institutions create more connected experiences for students, educators, staff, and wider university communities.
Held under the theme ‘Education at the Speed of ’I’, the summit explored the evolving needs of the region's education sector through sessions covering AI, student and campus services, events and webinars, video management, and collaboration. Drawing attendees primarily from the higher education community across the UAE, the program featured live demonstrations and conversations with education stakeholders and provided practical perspectives on applying technology across the education journey.
Ayman Majzoub, Sales Lead Middle East & Africa, Zoom Communications, sa“d: “Education institutions across the UAE are navigating rapidly changing expectations from students, educators, and staff. Today's summit reinforces that Zoom's role goes far beyond the classroom - we help universities simplify how their entire community connects, collaborates, communicates, and accesses services, all on one platform. Starting with AI-powered student support to ensuring seamless coexistence with tools institutions already use, we continue to support the UAE's digital-first vision for education and accelerate the region's ambitions for connected, future-ready learning.”
Reimagining the Education Experience with AI
The central theme of the summit, Education at the Speed of AI, examined the role of AI in the future of education. Zo’m’s live demonstration on always-connected AI-powered support for student and campus services, illustrated experiences such as admissions support, password resets, grade-related queries, and escalation to a live agent when additional assistance is required. The demo showed attendees, in real time, how Zoom's AI and Zoom Virtual Agent can reduce friction across everyday campus interactions.
The education summit underscored how Zoom is extending beyond virtual classrooms, bringing communications and engagement capabilities together to address a broader range of education use cases across the student lifecycle.
One Platform for Education Communities
Through conversations about practical innovation, best practices, and the changing expectations of students and institutions, the Zoom Education Summit highlighted how events, webinars, and video management can help institutions engage different audiences, from students and faculty to prospective students and broader communities. A dedicated session, Collaboration Without Compromise: The Microsoft and Zoom Coexistence Strategy for Education, addressed how Zoom and Microsoft technologies could work side by side, recognizing the mixed technology environments many institutions already operate in.
Connecting UAE Education Leaders
The day's program included a fireside chat with UAE university leaders, a customer panel on best practices featuring representatives from UAE higher education institutions, live demonstrations, and an open Q&A alongside Zoom-led sessions.
The summit landed at a pivotal moment for education in the UAE. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has been accelerating a nationwide digital transformation program, consolidating dozens of electronic services into a smaller set of streamlined, AI-supported offerings for students and institutions, while expanding the use of smart chatbots, data analytics, and automation across the sector.
Surveys of UAE residents show recognition of AI's benefits running ahead of the global average, and the country's universities - from Khalifa University to Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence - continue to expand AI-focused degree programs and research partnerships. Against this backdrop, Zoom's unified platform approach is designed to give institutions a practical way to translate national digital ambitions into everyday improvements in how students, faculty, and staff connect and get things done.
Held under the theme ‘Education at the Speed of ’I’, the summit explored the evolving needs of the region's education sector through sessions covering AI, student and campus services, events and webinars, video management, and collaboration. Drawing attendees primarily from the higher education community across the UAE, the program featured live demonstrations and conversations with education stakeholders and provided practical perspectives on applying technology across the education journey.
Ayman Majzoub, Sales Lead Middle East & Africa, Zoom Communications, sa“d: “Education institutions across the UAE are navigating rapidly changing expectations from students, educators, and staff. Today's summit reinforces that Zoom's role goes far beyond the classroom - we help universities simplify how their entire community connects, collaborates, communicates, and accesses services, all on one platform. Starting with AI-powered student support to ensuring seamless coexistence with tools institutions already use, we continue to support the UAE's digital-first vision for education and accelerate the region's ambitions for connected, future-ready learning.”
Reimagining the Education Experience with AI
The central theme of the summit, Education at the Speed of AI, examined the role of AI in the future of education. Zo’m’s live demonstration on always-connected AI-powered support for student and campus services, illustrated experiences such as admissions support, password resets, grade-related queries, and escalation to a live agent when additional assistance is required. The demo showed attendees, in real time, how Zoom's AI and Zoom Virtual Agent can reduce friction across everyday campus interactions.
The education summit underscored how Zoom is extending beyond virtual classrooms, bringing communications and engagement capabilities together to address a broader range of education use cases across the student lifecycle.
One Platform for Education Communities
Through conversations about practical innovation, best practices, and the changing expectations of students and institutions, the Zoom Education Summit highlighted how events, webinars, and video management can help institutions engage different audiences, from students and faculty to prospective students and broader communities. A dedicated session, Collaboration Without Compromise: The Microsoft and Zoom Coexistence Strategy for Education, addressed how Zoom and Microsoft technologies could work side by side, recognizing the mixed technology environments many institutions already operate in.
Connecting UAE Education Leaders
The day's program included a fireside chat with UAE university leaders, a customer panel on best practices featuring representatives from UAE higher education institutions, live demonstrations, and an open Q&A alongside Zoom-led sessions.
The summit landed at a pivotal moment for education in the UAE. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has been accelerating a nationwide digital transformation program, consolidating dozens of electronic services into a smaller set of streamlined, AI-supported offerings for students and institutions, while expanding the use of smart chatbots, data analytics, and automation across the sector.
Surveys of UAE residents show recognition of AI's benefits running ahead of the global average, and the country's universities - from Khalifa University to Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence - continue to expand AI-focused degree programs and research partnerships. Against this backdrop, Zoom's unified platform approach is designed to give institutions a practical way to translate national digital ambitions into everyday improvements in how students, faculty, and staff connect and get things done.
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