Kerala Police Launches 'Speak Up' Initiative To Combat Domestic Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (IANS) In a major step towards tackling domestic violence and supporting women facing abuse, the Kerala Police has launched a special task force titled 'Speak Up' to encourage survivors to seek help without fear or social pressure.

The initiative will work under the supervision of Ajitha Begum, IPS, following an order issued by the State Home Department.

The programme will provide legal assistance, counselling, safe accommodation, and livelihood support to help survivors rebuild their lives.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said domestic violence was a silent killer that could destroy women both mentally and physically.“No woman should be denied justice because of economic or family-related fears,” he said.

The scale of the problem remains a concern in Kerala, he said. As many as 92 women have died in the state in the past seven years due to domestic violence. Many others do not report abuse because of fear. 'Speak Up' will specifically focus on such women.

The initiative will help survivors understand how to file complaints and will explain the legal remedies available to them and the steps to take after a complaint is lodged.

The police plan to make the process less intimidating. Women will be encouraged to share their experiences in a safe setting, like speaking to a sister or a trusted friend.

The task force will also move away from conventional policing in dealing with survivors. Their privacy will receive special attention.

When information about an abuse is received, police officers will contact the survivor in civilian dress. A separate officer will be assigned to each case.

The officer will personally review the case every week. This will include the progress of the investigation, counselling, and livelihood support.

A central command centre will also be set up. Complaints can be made through a digital helpline, WhatsApp and a dedicated mobile application. The personal details of survivors will be kept confidential.

The police also plan to work with local self-government institutions to provide shelter homes and vocational training centres.

Ajitha Begum said the police were considering strict measures against those convicted in domestic violence cases. These could include denying police clearance certificates and passports.

'Speak Up' is being seen as another significant step in Kerala's police history. The State had introduced the country's first women police system in 1973.