Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 3' Makers Release New Poster Sources Claim Post-Production Work On At Brisk Pace

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The makers of ace director Shankar's 'Indian 3', the third Instalment in the popular 'Indian' franchise, featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Thursday, released a poster from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs, even as sources confirmed to IANS that post production work on the film was now going on at a brisk pace.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a new poster of the upcoming instalment and wrote, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode."

Sources confirmed to IANS that post production was now in full swing as a considerable portion of the third instalment had been shot during the making of the second instalment itself.

For the unaware, the first instalment of the 'Indian' franchise, 'Indian', which featured Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar in the lead, was first released in the year 1996. It went on to emerge a huge blockbuster. Its success led to director Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan consider the possibility of making a sequel to the hit film.

In 2017, they announced 'Indian 2', the sequel to the first part. However, 'Indian 2' faced several delays, with its makers managing to complete it only in 2024.

In fact, work on the film came to a grinding halt after a mishap on the sets of the film left three people dead and over 10 injured. The accident left everybody involved rattled with Shankar, Lyca and Kamal Haasan announcing financial aid to the families of those killed in the mishap.

When attempts to restart shooting were made, Covid struck and the project had to be put on the backburner. To add to this, there were disagreements between the director, actor and producers. After a lot of discussions, the disputes were resolved and shooting resumed, with popular production house Red Giant Movies stepping in to help with production.

As the second instalment's duration was long, the makers decided to release the film as two parts -- 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3', with actor Kamal Haasan making it evident that he was more excited about the third instalment of the franchise than the second.

Now, two years after 'Indian 2' released, the makers have released a new poster from 'Indian 3', much to the joy of fans of the franchise.

IANS

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