Fan Murder Case: Major Setback For Jailed Actor Darshan As SC Upholds Approver Status Granted To Accused Pradosh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan suffered a major setback on Thursday in the Renukaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the approver status granted to accused number 14, Pradosh S. Rao, effectively narrowing Darshan's options to question the prosecution's decision to treat Pradosh as an approver.

The development assumes significance as the procedure of recording of Pradosh's statement as an approver was completed before the trial court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court upheld the orders of the Karnataka High Court and the trial court and declined to interfere with the decision to grant Pradosh approver status in the case. The Bench observed that there were no grounds warranting the intervention of the apex court and found no merit in the petition.

The petition had been filed by Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, questioning the decision to grant Pradosh the status of an approver. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Darshan reportedly contended that the prescribed procedures and Supreme Court guidelines had not been properly followed while granting approver status to the accused.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the challenge and observed that the matter did not require its interference. The Bench also told the counsel appearing for Darshan that Pradosh could be subjected to questioning during cross-examination before the trial court.

The court reportedly declined a request by the counsels for additional time to advance their arguments, stating that it had already examined the relevant material pertaining to the case. The petition was subsequently dismissed, with the apex court upholding the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court and the trial court.

The Supreme Court also took note of developments in the trial, including the fact that the mother of the deceased fan Renukaswamy, had turned hostile. In the circumstances, the court observed that the presence of an approver could be necessary in the case.

The recording of Pradosh's statement as an approver before the trial court on Wednesday has added significance following the Supreme Court's decision. His statement is expected to form part of the evidence in the ongoing trial, while the defence will have an opportunity to question him during cross-examination.

Pradosh, who was originally arrayed as accused number 14 in the case, was subsequently granted approver status by the trial court. The decision was challenged before the Karnataka High Court and later before the Supreme Court.

With the apex court now dismissing the challenge and upholding the lower court orders, Darshan and the other accused will have to contest the evidence involving Pradosh during the trial rather than continue challenging his approver status before the higher courts.

The Renukaswamy murder case relates to the murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was recovered in Bengaluru in June 2024. Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and are facing trial.

The Supreme Court's latest order is, therefore, being viewed as a significant setback for Darshan's defence strategy, particularly with the approver's statement having been recorded before the trial court.

The defence will now have the opportunity to test the contents and credibility of Pradosh's statement through cross-examination as the trial proceeds.