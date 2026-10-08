No Evidence In Oppn's Claims Of Democracy Under Threat, Says BJP Calls Out 'Anarchy' In Punjab Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The current political situation in the country reflects a“battle between two ideologies”, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday, while accusing the Opposition of resorting to baseless and unfounded charges for creating an“atmosphere of anarchy” in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party HQ, Gaurav Bhatia said that the Opposition's claims of democracy under threat and constitutional bodies being weakened were outright lies. He said that the opposition parties were trying to create an“atmosphere of anarchy” with baseless and fictitious claims.

“Yesterday, every citizen felt proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- in a span of 25 years -- has always respected the Constitution and worked for the welfare of people while espousing the core Constitutional values -- both as the Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister. This has been a source of inspiration for everyone,” he stated.

“But the Opposition has repeatedly been engaging in an anarchist strategy. Their only allegation is that democracy is being murdered, but what is the basis of this?” he asked.

“Baseless allegations are being levelled by irresponsible, anarchist Opposition. Their claims of destroying the Constitution have no base, have no iota of evidence,” he said.

Further, turning the tables on the INDIA bloc, the BJP spokesperson accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of“murdering” democracy and cited the Supreme Court's searing observations on the repolling for Municipal elections.

He said that the Supreme Court ordered repolling in 50 wards, where Municipal elections were held recently, because of widespread violations, including intimidation of candidates and forced prevention of their nominations.

He said that despite scathing observations from the Supreme Court, all the Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and others, have remained tight-lipped about the grave violations in the poll process.

Sharing scathing observations of the Supreme Court, he said the Kejriwal-led party, which came with the 'swaraj' slogan, has turned into 'goonda raj', and added that it was on the intervention of the Apex Court that the municipal elections held in 50 wards, in Patiala and Moga districts, were declared invalid.

“Candidates were not allowed to fill nomination forms. The forms were torn down, and the candidates were detained, beaten and intimidated by the goons of the ruling party,” he said.

He said that the municipal elections were vitiated due to coercive withdrawal of nominations and systematic prevention of candidates from filing nominations.

“This is the real murder of democracy,” he remarked.