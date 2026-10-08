'He Loved Me, Then Refused Marriage': Influencer Accuses Bigg Boss Tamil Winner Muthukumaran

Instagram influencer Wahidha Begum has accused Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran Jegatheesan of deceiving her in a relationship. She alleged he got intimate with her but 'refused' to discuss marriage. Wahidha reportedly attempted suicide.

An Instagram influencer, Wahidha Begum, has accused Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran Jegatheesan of deceiving her in a relationship. She reportedly attempted suicide 'due to' the alleged fallout. Her claims were made through social media posts and have not been independently verified.

Wahidha reportedly shared a video on Instagram in which she described her relationship with Muthukumaran and alleged that he became close to her before later refusing to discuss marriage. She said the experience left her deeply distressed and claimed that Muthukumaran was responsible for her decision to attempt suicide.

According to her account, Wahidha had been recovering from an earlier failed relationship when she met Muthukumaran in Chennai. She alleged that he expressed affection towards her, took her to his home and got intimate with her.

INSTA FAME WAHIDHA_AKDHAR MAKES SUICIDE ATTEMPT AFTER ACCUSING BIGGBOSS TAMIL WINNER MUTHUKUMARAN OF CHEATING HER

A woman identified as Wahidha Begum posted a video on Instagram accusing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran of deceiving her in a relationship and later attempted suicide, according to her social media posts.

Muthukumaran won the eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a reality show aired on a private television channel. He gained public attention during the programme for his views on the Tamil language.

In the video, Wahidha Begum said she had been recovering from a previous failed relationship when Muthukumaran told her that he loved her. She claimed that he subsequently became intimate with her and later ended the relationship, leaving her distressed.

She said in the video that Muthukumaran was responsible for her decision to attempt suicide. The video circulated on social media and drew reactions from viewers.

A few hours later, Wahidha updated her Instagram status, stating that she had survived the attempt. Details regarding when and where the incident occurred, including whether she received medical treatment, were not immediately available.

The allegations made by Wahidha Begum on social media had not been independently established. No response from Muthukumaran was mentioned in the information available.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

@wahidha_akdhar

#CrimeSelvaraj #Chennai #ChennaiPolice #ChennaiUpdates #WahidhaBegum #WahidhaAkdhar #InstaFameWahidha #SuicideAttempt #Muthukumaran #BiggbossSeason8Winner #BiggbossTamil

- A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) October 8, 2026

She further claimed that she was already married and had a child, but alleged that Muthukumaran nevertheless spoke to her about marriage. According to Wahidha, she returned home the following morning and later asked him about marriage again. She alleged that he then avoided the subject and eventually said he was not interested in getting married.

The allegations have emerged through Wahidha's social media posts. She has also shared a video showing moments of closeness between the two.

While sharing the video of the two of them together, she captioned the post on social media:“So, you did play me, right? Thank you so much for fooling me. Rather than begging me to stop sharing all the videos, use at least some of the courage you had when you spoke to me and made me believe you, and tell the truth or do whatever you want. But do not call me and do not push me again. Everything you said was just a joke to you. A big thank you to whoever saved me again. I cannot take this anymore. Everything was a lie.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by wahidha begum (@wahidha_akdhar)

The videos and images she shared on social media have circulated online, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

After uploading the allegations, Wahidha reportedly attempted suicide. Her friends are said to have intervened and taken her to a hospital, where she is reportedly receiving treatment.

A later Instagram update from Wahidha indicated that she had survived the attempt. However, details about the exact circumstances and timing of the incident were not immediately available in the information provided.

Wahidha's allegations against Muthukumaran have not been independently established. Muthukumaran has also not been quoted responding to the allegations yet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MuthuKumaran jegatheesan (@naan_muthukumaran)

However, amid Wahidha's alleged suicide attempt, social media users have started commenting and raising questions about the controversy and allegations against him.

Muthukumaran Jegatheesan is a social media personality, YouTuber and speaker who gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. He became known during the reality show for his views and discussions on the Tamil language.

Muthukumaran emerged as the winner of the eighth season of the Tamil reality show. He reportedly received prize money of Rs 40.5 lakh after winning the 105-day reality show.

Before his Bigg Boss appearance, Muthukumaran had gained attention through Tamil-language television and online content. His popularity increased significantly following his stint on the show, with his Instagram account attracting a large following.

He has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

The latest allegations have since triggered discussion on social media, but the claims remain allegations at this stage. No independent confirmation of Wahidha's account or the events surrounding the woman's reported suicide attempt was available. Any response from Muthukumaran would be important to establish his version of the dispute.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)