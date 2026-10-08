Karnataka: CCTV Captures Cow Theft In Chikkamagaluru, Mother Chases Thieves

A disturbing cattle theft incident has been reported from Bilagula village in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, where a young cow was allegedly stolen during the night. According to locals, the thieves tied a rope around the cow's neck and dragged it away, while its mother followed them in an apparent attempt to save her calf. CCTV footage of the incident has emerged and sparked anger among local residents.

The incident reportedly occurred near National Highway-173. CCTV cameras captured the suspected thieves tying a rope around the young cow's neck and dragging it away. The footage also shows the mother cow running behind them in an apparent attempt to follow the thieves. The video has since circulated locally, drawing strong reactions from residents.

Cattle Tied Near Roadsides Targeted

Locals allege that cattle theft cases have been increasing in various parts of Mudigere taluk in recent days. They claim that thieves are mainly targeting cattle tied near houses and along roadsides at night.

Leaders of Hindu organisations have urged the police to identify and trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage and take strict action against those involved. As the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Mudigere police station, they have also called for immediate legal action against the suspected thieves and measures to curb cattle theft in the area.