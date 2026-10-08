Dhruv Rathee In Bengaluru For CJP Protest: A Look At His Net Worth, Family, Car Collection And More

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those expected to participate in a People's Tribunal on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday. The event, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and civil society groups, will bring together people from across Karnataka who claim they were affected by the voter-list revision. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka are also expected to attend.

Who Is Dhruv Rathee?

Popular Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is recognised for his fact-checking, political commentary, and instructional films about society and current events. But this popular YouTuber doesn't live in India; he and his family (wife Juli Lbr-Rathee and kid) dwell in Germany. In addition to his several homes in India, he has a lavish Berlin flat!

Dhruv Rathee's Net Worth

Dhruv Rathee's net worth is believed to be about INR 58 crores (roughly US$ 3.4 million to 7 million), according to various media reports. His principal source of revenue is his YouTube channels. He has three YouTube channels: Main, Vlogs, and Shorts. Other sources of revenue include brand partnerships, retail sales, and online courses. On average, he makes around INR 60 lakhs every month.

Dhruv Rathee's Car Collection

Dhruv Rathee has an amazing car collection. Let us have a look:



Tesla Model 3 Long Range: Rs 70 Lakhs

Range Rover P400e: Rs 4.17 Crores

BMW 5 Series: Rs 68.90 Lakh Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class: Rs 74.50 Lakh

Over the years, Dhruv Rathee has built a strong presence as a digital content creator on Youtube where he makes educational, fact-checking videos and does his social commentary on various topics.