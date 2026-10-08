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Dubai Municipality, RTA, DAMAC Properties and Trojan Construction Holding among Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026 finalists
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates | 7 October 2026: Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026 has announced more than 100 finalists across 18 categories, recognizing organizations, projects, initiatives, teams and professionals delivering achievements across construction and urban development.
The finalists represent a broad cross-section of the built environment, from government authorities and developers to architects, consultants, contractors and technology leaders, with entries demonstrating progress across sustainability, digitalization, carbon reduction, liveability and workforce development. Finalists have been selected from 12 countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Nigeria, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Commenting on this year's finalists, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “The 2026 finalists demonstrate how organizations across the built environment are turning ambition into measurable outcomes. From sustainable construction and carbon reduction to digitalization, workforce development and liveable cities, the breadth of this year's shortlist reflects the priorities influencing the industry today. Big 5 Global Impact Awards provides an opportunity to recognize the teams and individuals translating these priorities into projects and initiatives that can influence the wider industry.”
Government and private-sector leadership in the spotlight
Government authorities, public-sector organizations, developers and private-sector companies feature strongly among this year's finalists, reflecting the nature of organizations of companies contributing to construction and urban development across the markets represented.
The line-up includes Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, Expo City Dubai, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects, Diriyah Company, Saudi Aramco, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the Ministry of Works, Bahrain. Leading private-sector names include The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.), Climatize, AECOM, Orascom Construction, Trojan Construction Holding, DAMAC Properties and KEO Group, among others.
Technology and sustainability in focus
The Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year category received the highest number of entries this year, reflecting continued focus on how companies embed sustainability into their operations, projects and broader business strategies. Finalists include AECOM, Diriyah Company, Expo City Dubai, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects, Orascom Construction, PETROJET, Climatize and Trojan Construction Holding.
Sustainability is also reflected across a range of projects spanning buildings, infrastructure and urban development. Finalists for Sustainable Construction Project of the Year include AECOM and Mubadala for Masdar Net Zero Energy Mosque, owned by AWQAF; AluHouse Company Limited for SSN 520 Light Public Housing Project in Hong Kong, owned by Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), HKSAR Government; DAMAC Properties for DAMAC Lagoons; Lagos Free Zone Company for Irele Tower, owned by Elevate Commercial Park Limited (ECPL); Masdar City for Horizons 1; Saudi Aramco’s Community & Public Projects Department for King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects; The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) for Cairo Light Rail Transit (LRT) Phase 1&2, owned by Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT); and Trojan Construction Holding for Velodrome, owned by MODON.
Alongside sustainability, technology continues to be a key focus across this year's shortlist, with AI applied to project delivery, asset monitoring, construction intelligence and other areas of the built environment. The Best Use of AI Award highlights how artificial intelligence is being applied across different areas of the built environment. Finalists include AlBawani for SCC & AI Cameras Smart Const. Cam & Analytics; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East for CSCEC ME Insight Hub – Embedded AI for Predictive Project Intelligence; DAR Engineering for DAR Mate Intelligent Ecosystem; Dubai Municipality for Building Violation & Asset Monitoring; grfn for RSB Cooling Market Share & Efficiency Study, owned by Dubai Research and Bureau; KEO Group for Embedding AI Across Project Delivery; Sobha Construction; and ZFP (Zuhair Fayez) for ZFP R&D Unit – AI-Powered AEC Workflows, owned by ZFP – R&D Unit.
Commenting on the quality of this year's finalists, Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Horr, Founding Chairman and CEO, Global Carbon Council (GCC) and judge, Big 5 Global Impact Awards, said: “Having reviewed this year’s finalists, I have been particularly impressed by the depth and quality of the work being delivered across the built environment. The strongest entries demonstrate that sustainability is being translated into measurable outcomes through better design, resource efficiency, decarbonization and responsible delivery. Big 5 Global Impact Awards provide an important opportunity to recognize the organizations and individuals turning these priorities into tangible progress and setting a stronger benchmark for the industry.”
View the full list of finalists across 18 categories.
Every year, the awards are judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, with winners selected based on the quality, impact and outcomes demonstrated through their submissions.
Winners will be announced at Big 5 Global Impact Awards ceremony on 25 November 2026 at Al Multaqua Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre. The awards take place alongside Big 5 Global, which takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors, including Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partner, Dubai Municipality; Gold Sponsor, Trojan Construction Holding; and Category Sponsor, Midea.
For more information, visit
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The finalists represent a broad cross-section of the built environment, from government authorities and developers to architects, consultants, contractors and technology leaders, with entries demonstrating progress across sustainability, digitalization, carbon reduction, liveability and workforce development. Finalists have been selected from 12 countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Nigeria, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Commenting on this year's finalists, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “The 2026 finalists demonstrate how organizations across the built environment are turning ambition into measurable outcomes. From sustainable construction and carbon reduction to digitalization, workforce development and liveable cities, the breadth of this year's shortlist reflects the priorities influencing the industry today. Big 5 Global Impact Awards provides an opportunity to recognize the teams and individuals translating these priorities into projects and initiatives that can influence the wider industry.”
Government and private-sector leadership in the spotlight
Government authorities, public-sector organizations, developers and private-sector companies feature strongly among this year's finalists, reflecting the nature of organizations of companies contributing to construction and urban development across the markets represented.
The line-up includes Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, Expo City Dubai, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects, Diriyah Company, Saudi Aramco, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the Ministry of Works, Bahrain. Leading private-sector names include The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.), Climatize, AECOM, Orascom Construction, Trojan Construction Holding, DAMAC Properties and KEO Group, among others.
Technology and sustainability in focus
The Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year category received the highest number of entries this year, reflecting continued focus on how companies embed sustainability into their operations, projects and broader business strategies. Finalists include AECOM, Diriyah Company, Expo City Dubai, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects, Orascom Construction, PETROJET, Climatize and Trojan Construction Holding.
Sustainability is also reflected across a range of projects spanning buildings, infrastructure and urban development. Finalists for Sustainable Construction Project of the Year include AECOM and Mubadala for Masdar Net Zero Energy Mosque, owned by AWQAF; AluHouse Company Limited for SSN 520 Light Public Housing Project in Hong Kong, owned by Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), HKSAR Government; DAMAC Properties for DAMAC Lagoons; Lagos Free Zone Company for Irele Tower, owned by Elevate Commercial Park Limited (ECPL); Masdar City for Horizons 1; Saudi Aramco’s Community & Public Projects Department for King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects; The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) for Cairo Light Rail Transit (LRT) Phase 1&2, owned by Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT); and Trojan Construction Holding for Velodrome, owned by MODON.
Alongside sustainability, technology continues to be a key focus across this year's shortlist, with AI applied to project delivery, asset monitoring, construction intelligence and other areas of the built environment. The Best Use of AI Award highlights how artificial intelligence is being applied across different areas of the built environment. Finalists include AlBawani for SCC & AI Cameras Smart Const. Cam & Analytics; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East for CSCEC ME Insight Hub – Embedded AI for Predictive Project Intelligence; DAR Engineering for DAR Mate Intelligent Ecosystem; Dubai Municipality for Building Violation & Asset Monitoring; grfn for RSB Cooling Market Share & Efficiency Study, owned by Dubai Research and Bureau; KEO Group for Embedding AI Across Project Delivery; Sobha Construction; and ZFP (Zuhair Fayez) for ZFP R&D Unit – AI-Powered AEC Workflows, owned by ZFP – R&D Unit.
Commenting on the quality of this year's finalists, Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Horr, Founding Chairman and CEO, Global Carbon Council (GCC) and judge, Big 5 Global Impact Awards, said: “Having reviewed this year’s finalists, I have been particularly impressed by the depth and quality of the work being delivered across the built environment. The strongest entries demonstrate that sustainability is being translated into measurable outcomes through better design, resource efficiency, decarbonization and responsible delivery. Big 5 Global Impact Awards provide an important opportunity to recognize the organizations and individuals turning these priorities into tangible progress and setting a stronger benchmark for the industry.”
View the full list of finalists across 18 categories.
Every year, the awards are judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, with winners selected based on the quality, impact and outcomes demonstrated through their submissions.
Winners will be announced at Big 5 Global Impact Awards ceremony on 25 November 2026 at Al Multaqua Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre. The awards take place alongside Big 5 Global, which takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors, including Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partner, Dubai Municipality; Gold Sponsor, Trojan Construction Holding; and Category Sponsor, Midea.
For more information, visit
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