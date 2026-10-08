Emirati Woman Goes Missing In RAK Police Urge The Public To Help Find Her

An Emirati woman went missing in Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate's police force revealed on Thursday, October 8, urging the public to help in finding her.

It was not clear when the woman, named Sheikha, went missing. The police, however, described her as a middle-aged woman, who suffers from a special medical condition. No further details were revealed. Anyone who manages to find Sheikha needs to contact Ras Al Khaimah police by calling 999 or 901.

Instances of missing people found and reunited with their families in record time are not uncommon in the UAE. Last month, a six-year-old girl who went missing was reunited with her parents by Dubai Police. The incident began when the girl's father took her with him to a grocery shop near their home. After finishing his shopping, he realised she was no longer with him.

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Immediately after receiving a report on the incident, Naif Police Station formed a search team and officers circulated the girl's photograph among police patrols and investigation teams in the area. Within 30 minutes, a Naif Police Station patrol found the girl on a nearby street.

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