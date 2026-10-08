Abu Dhabi's New Aquaculture Project Targets 30,000 Tonnes Of Seafood Annually

A major aquaculture project targeting 30,000 metric tonnes of seafood production annually is being planned in Abu Dhabi following an agreement between QITAF Holding and Japan's Global Academy Limited.

Qitaf Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Investment and Development, signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Academy to explore the development of a large-scale land-based aquaculture facility.

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The project aims to strengthen the UAE's food security, reduce reliance on seafood imports and introduce advanced Japanese aquaculture technologies to the emirate.

The targeted production capacity of approximately 30,000 tonnes annually would be achieved once the project reaches full-scale operations, subject to feasibility studies and regulatory approvals.

Advanced technology to boost seafood production

The proposed facility will use modular Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which allow water to be treated and reused within controlled fish-farming environments.

Production is expected to increase gradually as the project moves through different development phases.

Initial operations will focus on commercially important seafood species, including grouper, locally known as hamour, cobia, sea bass, snapper, flounder, halibut and shrimp.

Beyond fish farming, the project could include hatcheries, seafood processing facilities, rapid-freezing units, cold storage, fish-feed production and distribution networks.

Japanese AI technology to support operations

A key component of the agreement involves transferring advanced Japanese aquaculture technology and expertise to Abu Dhabi.

The proposed facilities are expected to incorporate artificial intelligence, Internet of Things monitoring systems, automated water-quality controls and advanced feeding technologies.

The partnership also aims to develop specialised local expertise in aquaculture operations, biosecurity, water management, research and seafood processing.

Global Academy will coordinate engagement with Japanese technology providers, government institutions, development organisations and potential international investors.

Building on previous cooperation

The agreement follows earlier cooperation between Global Academy and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The two parties signed an MoU during Global Food Week 2025 covering research, development, innovation, training and knowledge exchange in the aquaculture sector.

The latest agreement represents another step towards moving the proposed project from technical assessments to phased commercial development.

Strengthening Abu Dhabi's food security

Under the agreement, QITAF Holding will support project development in Abu Dhabi, including coordination with relevant authorities and assessment of land, licensing, utilities and infrastructure requirements.

The company will also explore potential investment and financing opportunities, subject to feasibility assessments and final agreements.

The project is expected to support the UAE's efforts to expand domestic food production and build more resilient supply chains.

It could also create opportunities to supply locally produced seafood to regional and international markets, supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a hub for sustainable aquaculture and seafood production.

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