Smriti Irani Remembers Nana Patekar In Emotional Tribute After His Death

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former Indian minister and actress Smriti Irani has paid an emotional tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, recalling their personal friendship and the moments they shared away from the spotlight.

Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, at his residence in Goa after suffering a reported cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Recommended For You

Irani shared a personal message about the actor, whom she affectionately called Dada.

"Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar," she wrote.

Irani recalled how Patekar would call her unexpectedly, often without any formal greetings, simply asking, "Kahan hai re?" (Where are you?)

She also shared how they rarely took photographs together, never thinking there would come a time when those pictures would be all she had left of him.

Irani remembered calling Patekar occasionally to introduce him to young actors who admired his work. Despite his serious appearance, she said he would always take the time to speak with them.

Among her favourite memories was a time when Patekar cooked for her, not for any special occasion, but simply as a gesture of friendship.

The former actress also recalled their last conversation, during which Patekar invited her to visit him in Pune. She had promised to come soon but never got the chance.

Irani was among those who paid tribute to the veteran actor, remembering him for the person he was beyond his film career.

Patekar was known for his performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Natsamrat and the comedy Welcome.

During his career spanning nearly five decades, he won three National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Her tribute reflected on their friendship, from their unexpected phone calls to the memories they shared over the years.

Nana Patekar dies: State funeral planned for veteran actor, minister confirms Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar dies after cardiac arrest at his residence Salman Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker Kuku Kohli

ALSO READ