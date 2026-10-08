Bollywood Mourns Nana Patekar: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala Pay Tribute

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For nearly five decades, Nana Patekar commanded the screen with an intensity that few actors could replicate. Whether playing a ruthless gangster, a troubled father or the unforgettable Uday Shetty in Welcome, he had a way of making every character distinctly his own.

On October 8, as news of the veteran actor's death emerged, colleagues from across Indian cinema remembered not just his extraordinary talent, but the man they had come to know beyond the screen.

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Patekar passed away in Goa following a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Among those paying tribute was Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5.

"He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch," Kumar wrote on X, remembering his unmistakable voice and honesty as a performer.

Recalling memories from their film sets, he added, "Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone."

For Riteish Deshmukh, the news came as a personal shock. "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me," he wrote, describing Patekar as an incomparable actor who could effortlessly move between larger-than-life heroes, terrifying villains and deadpan comedy.

Deshmukh also expressed regret that his wish to work with Patekar in a Marathi film would remain unfulfilled.

Alia Bhatt also shared a heartfelt tribute, writing,“Farewell, Nana Sir. You've made the world laugh, cry, and feel so much more in between. No one like you.”

Actor Prakash Raj offered a more intimate remembrance, recalling their conversations, arguments, shared knowledge and meals cooked by Patekar.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, meanwhile, expressed disbelief at the sudden loss, calling Patekar the "GOD of acting".

For Raveena Tandon, who starred alongside him in Ghulam-E-Musthafa, the loss was deeply personal. "Nana and I shared a wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness," she wrote, remembering his generosity and the guidance he offered her during filming.

Manisha Koirala, who worked with Patekar in films including Khamoshi: The Musical, also expressed her grief. Calling his sudden passing an irreparable loss to the film industry, she wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered.”

Actor Jr NTR remembered Patekar for the authenticity he brought to every character. "There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed," he wrote on X. "His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen."

Suniel Shetty remembered him as fiercely honest and unapologetically himself, while Kangana Ranaut described the news as tragic.

For an industry that witnessed Patekar's remarkable versatility across generations, his passing marks the loss of a performer whose craft remains difficult to replicate.

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