Diplomats, Schools In Saudi Capital Take Shelter: Diplomats, Residents To AFP

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Diplomats were instructed to shelter in place in their respective embassies in the Saudi capital on Thursday, diplomats told AFP, as residents said international schools were also taking precautions, with at least one facility sending children into a basement for safety.

The measures came after repeated blasts were heard in the city, in one of the loudest disturbances since the beginning of the Middle East war.

Two people working in Riyadh's business hub -- the King Abdullah Financial District -- also told AFP that some companies were evacuating staff from the area.