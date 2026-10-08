Qatarenergy Wins Seven Brazil Offshore Exploration Licenses

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Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy, in a consortium with Petrobras, won seven exploration blocks in the 6th Concession Open Acreage Bid Round organized by Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).

The awarded exploration blocks (CE-M-471, CE-M-473, CE-M-475, CE-M-477, CE-M-537, CE-M-539 and CE-M-665) are located in the Ceará Basin, along the northeastern Equatorial Margin of Brazil. QatarEnergy will hold a 30% participating interest, alongside operator Petrobras, which will hold 70%.

Commenting on this occasion, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“We are pleased with the success of these bids, which add prospective acreage to our upstream portfolio in Brazil. I would like to thank our valued partner Petrobras, with whom we worked closely on this partnership, as well as ANP and the Brazilian authorities for their valuable support. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership, and to work with all stakeholders for a successful exploration.”

The concession contracts further strengthen and expand QatarEnergy's upstream position in Brazil and are expected to be signed in the first half of 2027.

The Equatorial Margin blocks have a combined area of approximately 4,700 square kilometers and are situated in water depths of about 2,000-3,600 meters off the northeastern coast of Brazil in the Ceará Basin.