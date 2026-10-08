Qatar's Land Transport Transactions Surpass 10,400 In Nine Months, Rise 13%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's land transport sector recorded 10,447 transactions during the first nine months of 2026, marking an increase of nearly 13% compared with the same period last year.

Land Transport Affairs recorded 9,265 transactions during the first nine months of 2025, meaning activity in the corresponding period of 2026 increased by 1,182 transactions, or approximately 12.8%.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Transport yesterday, the Land Transport Affairs witnessed a strong performance in the third quarter of this year as it handled 3,805 transactions, making Q3 the busiest quarter of 2026 so far.

The Q3 total was 212 transactions higher than the 3,593 recorded in Q2, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of approximately 5.9%. It was also 313 transactions higher than the 3,492 recorded during Q3 2025, an increase of about 9% year-on-year.

The transactions cover a wide range of services associated with Qatar's land transport system, including public transport, road affairs, transport planning and licensing.

The road affairs accounted for the largest share of Q3 activity, with 1,388 transactions. Land Transport Planning followed with 908 transactions, while Public Transport Affairs recorded 760 transactions. Land Transport Licensing accounted for 749 transactions.

The services provided by Land Transport Affairs encompass several areas linked to the development, regulation and safety of the country's transport network.

Among the main services highlighted are railway safety, road defect detection, building permit requests, bus stop relocations and safety on roads. The portfolio also includes traffic impact studies, directional signs and the approval of land transport network planning cases.

Land Transport Affairs also handles services related to transportation businesses and commercial activities. These include preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, car rental business activities and land transport activities, in addition to bus services.

The quarterly figures show a steady rise in activity during the first three quarters of 2026. Land Transport Affairs recorded 3,049 transactions in Q1, followed by 3,593 in Q2 and 3,805 in Q3.

The first quarter to third quarter figures add up to 10,447 transactions, meaning Q3 alone accounted for about 36.4% of all transactions recorded during the first nine months of the year.

The increase is also evident when comparing the current year with 2025. The 10,447 transactions recorded through September 2026 are approximately 12.8% above the 9,265 transactions recorded during the first nine months of 2025, with the difference rounded to a 13% rise.

The Q3 performance was particularly significant, as the quarterly total exceeded both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter of 2025. The increase reflects continued activity across services ranging from road safety and public transport to transportation planning, licensing and commercial land transport operations.

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With more than 10,400 transactions recorded by the end of September, the figures underline the broad scope of work carried out by Land Transport Affairs in supporting Qatar's transportation system.

Overall, the first nine months of 2026 have seen a substantial volume of activity across Qatar's land transport services, with the sector recording 1,182 more transactions than in the same nine-month period last year.

The sustained volume of transactions reflects continued demand for services as the country advances infrastructure projects and strengthens mobility solutions in line with national development objectives.

The quarterly performance demonstrates the Ministry's continued commitment to delivering efficient public services while supporting Qatar's broader transportation strategy. Through digital transformation initiatives and streamlined administrative procedures, the Ministry has been working to improve customer experience and reduce processing times across a range of transport services.

The Land Transport Affairs sector plays a central role in implementing policies that enhance road safety, improve transport connectivity, and promote sustainable mobility solutions. By coordinating planning, licensing, infrastructure development, and regulatory oversight, the sector contributes to ensuring that Qatar's transport network continues to meet the needs of residents, businesses, and future economic growth.